James Reid, dumipensa sa paglalag sa reggae singer sa ‘Idol Philippines’

HINDI pasado sa panlasa ng Idol Philippines judges na sina Vice Ganda, Moira dela Torre at Jame Red ang reggae version ng kantang If I Ain’t Got You ng Tuguegarao City singer na Luke Baylon nang mag-audition ito sa Idol Philippines.

Kaagad na ikinadismaya ng netizens ang desisyon ng tatlong judges na nag-No kay Luke. Si Regine Velasquez, isa rin sa judges ng Idol Philippines ang bukod tanging nag-Yes kay Luke.

Dinepensahan naman agad ni James ang kanyang naging desisyon sa Twitter.

“Like I said, Luke Baylon is a good singer but we’re looking for the total package. Wait till you see the 12 finalists. You’ll see why I said he wasn’t ready. For now, I wish Luke all the success is his music career. That rendition of If I Ain’t Got You was sick,” he said.

Ayon pa sa kanya, hindi naging madali bilang hurado ang kanyang naging judgment.

“You have no idea how hard it is to crush peoples dreams right in front of them. That’s the burden we carry as judges to try and give one special person a chance of a lifetime. Just wait. The auditions isn’t even the hardest part,” rason niya.