Isabel Granada, puting gown ang isusuot sa kanyang burol

KASAMA ni Bianca Lapus na nag-aayos ng funeral service ni Isabel Granada ang ilang mga kaibigan sa showbiz na naging malapit din kay Isa.

Sa isang post ni Bianca sa kanyang Facebook account ay magkakasama sila ni Nadia Montenegro, Jim Salas at Jaycee Parker. Sa caption niya ay tila hindi naman nakarating sina Lotlot de Leon at Chuckie Dreyfus.

Post ni Bianca, “We (some of her close friends) are helping out in arranging Isabel Granada’s wake & funeral service before her remains arrive in the coming days. Again, further announcements will be made and posted once we get final decision from the family. They have been going through alot for the past days Let’s keep on praying for Isabel especially her Family. Thank You for understanding.”

Samantala, nagdesisyon ang pamilya ni Isabel na sa Sanctuario de San Jose (Greenhills, Mandaluyong ilalagak ang labi ni Isabel simula Nov. 9 (Thursday).

Pinasalamatan din ni Bianca ang fashion designer na si Bea Bianca Mackey na pumayag gawin ang puting damit na isusuot ni Isabel.

Nagbigay din ng description si Bianca about the white gown na isusuot ni Isabel sa burol.

“When you arrive, you will wear this Ethereal gown, created with fine French lace and flowy Gaze Faconne fabric, accentuated w/heavy embroidery lace & white Topaz Swarovski crystals you will look just like sleeping beauty,” bahagi ng post niya sa Facebook.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

