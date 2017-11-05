Isabel Granada, pumanaw na dahil sa aneurysm

PUMANAW NA kagabi ang singer-actress at dating member ng That’s Entertainment na si Isabel Granada dahil sa aneurysm.

Ayon sa official statemenet ng asawa niyang si Arnel Cowley: “It is with great sadness that my wife Isabel Granada has peacefully passed here in Doha Qatar. She has been a fantastic wife, mother and daughter.

“She always did her best in everything she did, whether it be in front of a camera or sports. I would also like to take this time to thank the Filipino community in Doha for giving their full support throughout this difficult time for myself and the family.

“Baby, wherever you might be..just always remember that I LOVE YOU. and I miss you very much.”

Maging ang ex-husband ni Isabel na si Geryn Genaskey Aguas ay nag-post din ng pagdadalamhati sa kanyang Facebook account.

Ani Geryk, “Malaki ang naging parte mo sa aking buhay.. Binigyan mo ako ng isang gwapot matalinong anak, makulay ang 14 yrs nating pagsasama… Sa lahat… mula sa aking pusot kaluluwa.. maraming maraming salamat… pahinga ka na… paalam Isa… mahal na mahal ka namin.”

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

