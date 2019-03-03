Ina Raymundo, wagi ng kauna-unahang international best actress award sa Portugal

UNEXPECTED para kay Ina Raymundo ang pagwagagi niya bilang best actress sa katatapos lang na 39th Fantasporto International Film Festival 2019 na ginanap kamakailan lang sa Portugal.

Ina won for her performance in the film Kuya Wes, a Cinemalaya finalist last year, directed by James Mayo.

Direk James and lead actor Ogie Alcasid were there in Portugal, but since the nominees were not released earlier, the two had to go back home to the Philippines, not knowing that Ina will win!

Naka-tie ni Ina sa Best Actress si Ai-Ai Delas Alas for School Service na isa ring Cinemalaya finalist last year.

The festival was held Feb 22 to March 2, attended by many countries in competition.

Huling nanalong best actress si Ina taong 2002 sa PMPC Star Awards for Movies para sa pelikulang Tuhog ni Direk Jeffrey Jeturian.

Simple lang naman ang naging reaksyon ni Ina sa kanyang pagkapanalo sa Portugal.

“Congrats to all the Filipino winners! I didn’t expect this at all. Thank you Lord.

Also, please watch Kuya Wes showing in cinemas on March 13th,” post ng actress sa kanyang IG account.

