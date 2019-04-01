IBA SILA SA EXISTING K-POP SUPERSTARS: Z-POP INVADES!

IBA ANG HATAK ng K-Pop sa mga kabataan or maging sa mga edad pasado 25.

Ewan ko pero iba ang charm na nakikita ng buong mundo sa mga K-Pop artists and celebrities na ito na isa na ngayong industriya sa Korea.

This is one reason for sure kung bakit with nabuo ang newest K-Pop inspired group na Z Boys and Z Girls.

Ayon kay Viva Chairman and CEO Vic del Rosario: “Viva feels privileged to be part of this new concept of making stars,” pahayag nito.

Sa pakikipagtulungan with Korea’s Zenith Media Contents headed by CEO Jun Kang, they have high hopes for the chosen newbies to be part of Z Pop stars to make it in the entertainment industry in Korea, the Philippines, Asia and the world.

Out of 200 aspiring talents to be part of the Z Pop, seven girls and boys from different Asian countries were chosen.

Lucky for our kababayan na sina Carlyn Ocampo at Josh Bautista together with Vanya and Mavin from Indonesia; Queen and Roy from Vietnam, Bell and Blink from Thailand, Joanne and Perry from Taiwan, Sid and Priyanka from India; Gai and Mahiro from Japan, the seven boys and girls consist the Z Pop Group.

They first performed last February 23 via Z-Pop Dream Live.

The 14 new talents were were trained for almost 3 months in Seoul, Korea.

To quote Mr. Kang: “It is the opening of a new chapter of cultural exchange for Asia as it will be held in a different major Asian city every year.”

Why Z-Pop?

It stands for Generation Z kung saan, ang mga miyembro were born after the year 1995 and they’re here to create new genre of pop music that goes beyond K-Pop and under the goal of One Asia.

Big named K Pop artists like Yoo Jae Suk, Psy, Momoland, Rain supported the Z Pop during their “Dream Live” concert.

The 14 young artists signed a five years contract with Viva (and with its local partner Glimmer headed by Grace Lee) and Zennith.

Z Boys debut song ay ang dance genre na No Limit” while ang Z Girls naman ay ang “What You Waiting For”. “Our Galaxy” is a collaboration so ng of both groups.

Z Pop stars will launch their debut recording very soon.

For now, the group will be the special guests on April 5 for the CR3W concert of James Reid, Billy Crawford and Sam Concepcion at the Araneta Coliseum.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta