Ian Veneracion, gaganap bilang National Artist na si Cesar Legaspi sa MMK

MUKHANG interesting ang MMK (Maalaala Mo Kaya) episode sa darating na Saturday, April 14 dahil sa kuwento ng buhay ng National Artist for Visual Arts na si Cesar Legaspi ang mapapanood ng mga followers ng naturang drama anthology and no less than isa rin visual artist na si Ian Veneracion ang gaganap sa mahalagang role.

Tulad ng pintor na si Legaspi ay iilan lang ang nakakaalam na isa rin mahusay na pintor si Ian tulad ng ama niya na si Roy Veneracion na nakilala ko ang gawa noong nasa kolehiyo pa lang ako at nakahiligan ko na regular dumalo sa mga art exhibit.

Big strokes and bold colors ang mga paintings ni Ian tulad sa ipinakita niya sa recent solo exhibit niya a couple of years ago (2014 or 2015 yata yun).

Sa MMK episode sa Sabado, gaganap din si Angel Aquino bilang asawa niya at si Ria Atayde bilang anak ng national artist na si Celeste Legaspi mula sa direksyon ng magaling na si Jeffrey Jeturian.

Bukod sa pagiging isang mahusay na aktor, si Ian ay isa rin musikero. He plays the guitar and the piano na siyang isa sa mga sangkap sa kanyang first solo major concert na Ian in 3 Acts sa darating na April 21 (Saturday) na mangyayari sa Pacific Grand Ballroom ng Waterfront Cebu Hotel at sa Newport Performing Arts ng Resorts World Manila on May 13.

Kampamte ang aktor sa mangyayari sa kanyang concert: “I am not nervous with the performance part. I am ready for it. I am gung-ho. I want the concert to be held tomorrow if possible. But at the same time, I am also wondering if people will buy tickets and watch me perform,” sabi niya during the the media launch.

Looking at Ian with his guitar, hindi mawaglit sa akin ang personalidad na si Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen,Santana or Sting.

Sa kanyang concert, he will perform songs of Cat Stevens, Christopher Cross, Phil Collins, Eric Clapton at ang isang personal favorite ko na, “Englishman in New York ni Sting.

Pangako ni Ian sa mga fans and followers niya na manonod: “Just give me a chance and I guarantee you a good time. I am comfortable with my performance.

“I can’t blame people if some will be skeptical. They might think I am just one of those actors who is pretending to be a singer. I can’t blame them for thinking that way,” sabi pa niya.

Dagdag pa ni Ian na panigurado, his fans will enjoy the show na para a kanya: “It’s personal to me. It’s my music and how I want it done. This is not just the pa-cute side of me. What they will hear is my artist side in music. Even if I will be doing covers, I will give it my own stamp,” paga-assure pa niya.

Sa kanyang dalawang concert ay guest ni Ian ang baguhan na si LA Santos na isa sa mga promising newbie natin sa music scene.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta