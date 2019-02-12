Hugot King Kiel Alo, may Pre-Valentine Show sa Music Box tonight!

CUTE ANG TITLE ng Pre-Valentine show ng guwapong crooner na si Kiel Alo sa Music Box (Timog corner Quezon Ave., Q.C.) tonight at 9:00pm, February 12 na “Psst…I Love You” with the musical direction of Mr. Butch Miraflor.

Kilala si Keil as The Hugot King dahil sa mga emote niya kapag nagbibitaw na siya ng kanyang spiels at maging sa mga social media postings niya na may tama sa puso, lalo na sa mga taong loveless at very much in love.

Maganda ang repertoire ni Keil mamaya sa show niya dahil sa varied music line-up na dinesenyon ng manager niya na si Jobert Sucaldito with Butch Miraflor (syempre nagkipag-collaborate din siya sa kabuunan ng mga kakantahin niya.

Keil prepared songs like First of May by the Bee Gees; Basil Valdez’s classic medley down to JK Labajo’s major hit Buwan.

Pahayag ng singer: “As much as possible, I’d like to cater to all types of audiences – the young and the young at heart. Iyan lang ang kaya kong iregalo sa mga taong naniniwala sa akin – ang aking munting talento sa pag-awit. I am very grateful to Tito Butch most especially because he fully knows what’s best for me and the show. Galing niya sa choice of songs na kakantahin namin. Ayaw niyang i-compromise ang musicality namin. Kaya tayo muna ang mag-date ngayong February 12 – di ko naman inaagaw ang February 14 ninyo eh – pre-Valentine lang ang nanakawin ko sa oras ninyo. Ha! Ha! Ha!” sabi ng crooner.

Pagpapatuloy ni Keil: “Kidding aside, I just feel so blessed dahil nandiyan kayo na walang-sawang sumusuporta sa akin – sa aming mga entertainers. Kaya just sit back and relax and kami na ang bahalang magpainit ng gabi ninyo. See you all at the very cozy Music Box,”

Kabilang sa line-up ng mga guest singers ni Keil sina “The Voice of Asia” Dessa, “Pambansang Cutie” Macoy Mendoza, “Senorito Suave” Mike Austria and the “Torch Queen” Ms. Malu Barry.

Tonight’s show is produced by Jobert Sucaldito for his Front Desk Entertainment Production. Presenters are Ex-Gov. Luis “Chavit Singson, Isabela Gov. Bojie Dy, Ms. Divine Austria and Aficionado Germany Perfume. Major sponsors include Guiguinto, Bulacan Mayor & Mrs. Boy and Precy Cruz, Mr. Art Atayde, Mr. Atong Ang, Sen. Bong Revilla, Jr., Mr. Boy Abunda, Mr. Manny Garcia, Ms. Daisy Romualdez, Mr. Arnold Vegafria, Dra. Anj Manila, Mr. Ernest Tolentino and Malolos, Bulacan Mayor Christian Natividad.

See you you all tonight at Music Box. Tickets at the gate.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta