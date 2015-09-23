Home Catalogue Shopping Inc. Awarded 1,800,000 PHP on their 3rd Campaign Event

HOME CATALOGUE Shopping Inc. held their 3rd Awards Night last September 10th at 71st Grammercy to give out prizes for their winners. Aside from HCSI officers and employees enjoying the night, there were a lot of guests who attended the event such as media representatives and HCSI clients and business partners. During the said event, HCSI together with Ms. Alice Dixson presented to the media guests the 2 major prizes and Special Prize for the Early bird (prompt reply) to the winners namely Ms. Maria Terresa De Leon Gonzales (Grand Prize Winner – 1,500,000 Pesos), Mr. Josie Cezar Constantino (Second Prize winner-P250,000) and Mr. Rolando Ciron( Special Prize-P50,000). Although Ms. Gonzales & Mr. Constantino sadly did not make it to personally receive their awards, the night went on with so much fun and entertainment after Mr. Rolando Gaytano Ciron, as the Special Prize Winner – 50,000 received his award. The awarding ceremony was even more memorable as it was witnessed by a DTI representative, Ms. Elvira Sagat.

The highlight of the event was the presence of their Best Products’ Ambassador, celebrity endorser Ms. Alice Dixon who shared her great experience in this momentous event on why she became the first Best Products endorser. According to her, she enjoy practical and affordable tools and gadgets which she found with BEST PRODUCTS and suited her well. She also tried their Health and Beauty products, especially vitamins which help her be in a good mood and has enough energy during her very busy days.

The night ended with a smile on the faces of all those present during the event. Meantime, HCSI is gearing up to give more BEST PRODUCTS items to choose from which are not only practical and useful but at reasonable prices as they prepare to give out more exciting prizes.

Meantime, as Christmas is fast approaching, HCSI will have more items for gift-giving to be included in their free Xmas catalogues to come out very soon!