Home Catalogue Shopping Inc. Awarded 1,800,000 PHP on their 3rd Campaign Event

HOME CATALOGUE Shopping Inc. held their 3rd Awards Night last September 10th at 71st Grammercy to give out prizes for their winners. Aside from HCSI officers and employees enjoying the night, there were a lot of guests who attended the event such as media representatives and HCSI clients and business partners. During the said event, HCSI together with Ms. Alice Dixson presented to the media guests the 2 major prizes and Special Prize for the Early bird (prompt reply) to the winners namely Ms. Maria Terresa De Leon Gonzales (Grand Prize Winner – 1,500,000 Pesos), Mr. Josie Cezar Constantino (Second Prize winner-P250,000) and Mr. Rolando Ciron( Special Prize-P50,000). Although Ms. Gonzales & Mr. Constantino sadly did not make it to personally receive their awards, the night went on with so much fun and entertainment after Mr. Rolando Gaytano Ciron, as the Special Prize Winner – 50,000 received his award. The awarding ceremony was even more memorable as it was witnessed by a DTI representative, Ms. Elvira Sagat.
The highlight of the event was the presence of their Best Products’ Ambassador, celebrity endorser Ms. Alice Dixon who shared her great experience in this momentous event on why she became the first Best Products endorser. According to her, she enjoy practical and affordable tools and gadgets which she found with BEST PRODUCTS and suited her well. She also tried their Health and Beauty products, especially vitamins which help her be in a good mood and has enough energy during her very busy days.
The night ended with a smile on the faces of all those present during the event. Meantime, HCSI is gearing up to give more BEST PRODUCTS items to choose from which are not only practical and useful but at reasonable prices as they prepare to give out more exciting prizes.
Meantime, as Christmas is fast approaching, HCSI will have more items for gift-giving to be included in their free Xmas catalogues to come out very soon!
5 thoughts on “Home Catalogue Shopping Inc. Awarded 1,800,000 PHP on their 3rd Campaign Event”
hy po .
kailangan pa po pala na mag order pa ng sasakyan sa inyo.?
bakit po sa advertisement ninyo hindi niyo nilakip yung kailangan pa na mag – order..
atsaka po bakit nkalagay sa inyong advertisement sa newspaper dapat 117 .eh!bakit sa home page niyo dapat nka 116 ?
Paano po ba sumali sa mga pa rafle ninyo.
Hello po mam,sir kaibigan ko po ay is a sa finalist nyo.. siya po ay si joebert kolocoy tamon dioso ano po ang nararapat nyang again……..
gd am po until now wait me ang panalo ko na tinawagan ako ng staff nyo na isa me na napiling me award noong January 2016 tinawagan me sbi nya Hermelina heredero cruz naalala mo ng rigester ka sa Home catalogue sbi ko din opo sbi ng staff nyo isa ka sa napili namin na me premyo bkit hindi pa ako nabibibigyan pls. advice how to get my award.
Ito ba ay totoo kasi up to now my order kami sa inyo last november 2016 bakit wala pa hanggang ngayon hindi kaya manloloko kayo Home Catalogue Shopping Inc. kasi December na ngayon wala pa yung order namin nadeposit na sa account nyo wala pa rin. Buti pa Avon, Natasha, Personal Collection at iba pa isang linggo lang anjan na yung order namin…Paki-explain isa rin ba kayong manloloko sa kapwa nyo magkapera lang kayo. Paki-ayos nyo yan, patunayan nyo na hindi kayo manloloko dapat kung deliver nyo yung items na nakalagay sa catalogue nyo kahit wala na yang premyo na yan basta mahalaga makuha namin yung items. Ang pera pinaghihirapan hindi sa illegal na gawain. Dahil kami na kapwa tao nyo pinagtratrabahoan namin yang pera namin. Kaya lang kami bumili dahil sa propaganda nyo na mananalo ng bike, motorcycle, at cash money kaya kami bumili ng items nyo para makasali sa propaganda nyo, pero bakit pati items hanggang ngayon wala pa. Kahit wala na yang award na yan basta makuha namin yung kapalit ng pera namin na pinadala sa account nyo Home Cataloque Shopping Inc. Sana lahat ng makakabasa nito hwag na kayong mag-atubili sumali sa pakulo nila kasi parang wala naman nangyayari…manloloko ata ito.