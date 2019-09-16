HINDI LANG SECOND LEAD: Kim Molina, bida na sa ‘Jowable’!

THE RIGHT TIME has come para sa stage actress na si Kim Molina.

Yes, bida na si Kim sa launching movie niya na Jowable kung saan based on the trailer, hanep ang mga eksena na imposible na hindi ka matatawa.

Una ko napanood si Kim sa pelikulang Camp Sawi ng Viva Films. Siya yong tipong “baliw-baliwan” ang character ng pelikula na dahil sa kanyang pagka-broken hearted, iisipin mo na baliw siya sa outfit niya na black na iisipin mo na mangkukulam siya sa pelikula.

Mula sa teatro si Kim. Yan ang training niya kung saan stand-out siya sa stage musical play na Rak of Aegis. Sa produksyon ng PETA na yun siya napansin. Hindi lang kasi pag-arte ang ipinamalas niya kundi pati ang singing prowess niya na dahilan kung bakit nag-decide ang Viva Films na ipakanta sa kanya ang theme song ng launching movie niya.

Sa mga afternoon serye fanatics, she plays Savannah in Kadenang Ginto.

Kim is also a singer, and she won Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist at the 2017 Awit Awards for her debut single “Naluluha Ako” under VIVA Records.

Bongga ang sumusuporta kay Kim sa launching movie niya. Una na ay ang reel and real-life boyfriend niya na si Jerald Napoles kung saan nagkakilala sila sa naturang PETA production.

Kasama ang mga nakakabaliw na mga komedyante na tulad ni Kakai Bautista who plays “The Mawder” (mother of Kim) sa pelikula together with Cai Cortez, Chad Kinis at Candy Pangilinan.

“No dull moments during our shooting,” kuwento ni Kim.

Ayon sa press release ng Viva Films, ang mga adjective nila about Kim’s launching movie: Likable. Lovable. Jowable. But no JOWA! This is the sad fate of Elsa (Kim Molina), a 30-something No-Boyfriend-Since-Birth girl, who wishes for a love life and a boyfriend. She’s pretty, sexy and funny. Although her drinking habit gets out of control sometimes, she is not a bad catch at all. So, what is wrong with her?! What does her mother Liberty (Kakai Bautista), who changes boyfriend as often as she changes clothes, and her happily in love friend Karissa (Cai Cortez) have that she doesn’t? Her only wish in life: SANA ALL can easily get a boyfriend. SANA ALL can be happily in love.

Despite being surrounded and supported by friends, Elsa still feels miserable and envious of every couple she sees. Finally, Lady Luck smiles upon her and she meets a guy, and the attraction is instantly mutual. Is this the love she’s been waiting for all her life? Will this be the happiness she has been searching for, or will she find her happiness somewhere else?

Medyo naughty ang movie na for sure R-13 ang magiging rating nito sa MTRCB. Medyo may kabastusan ang mga lines na “For Adults Only” pero funny at totoo.

Want a real funny movie with real funny lines? Jowable is written and directed by Darryl Yap and showing in cinemas on September 25.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta