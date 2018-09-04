HINDI LANG NEGOSYANTE: RS Francisco, aarte rin for charity

HINDI MAN politiko na kailangan ng pampapogi points para mapagusapan at mapansin sa kanyang ginagawa, tila normal na para sa stage actor turned multi-millionaire businessman na si RS Francisco ang tumulong sa nakararami.

Kaya nga maganda at bilib ako sa marketing and promotion team behind RS Francisco’s restaging of the hit Broadway play M Butterfly para mapanood muli ng Philippine Market.

The play first produced by Dulaang UP was performed by RS in the 90’s na noong panahon na yun was controversial kung saan sa isang eksena ng dula ay nagperform siya in the raw (naked).

With Frontrow Entertainment, the play will be staged again by RS with a bigger venue and a more commercial marketing scheme at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater at BGC on September 13 to 30.

Sa katunayan ay bongga ang ang promotion ng dula kung saan as part of the publicity and public service ni RS and his team, an auction of works from 7 of the country’s prominent photographers with their interpretation of Francisco’s character song Liling are for bidding starting at P50K.

Proceeds of the auction goes to the chosen charity of the photographers: namely Jun de Leon, Raymund Isaac, Manny Librodo, Mandy Navasero, BJ Pascual, Wig Taysman and Patrick Uy.

The proceeds of the show go to charity rin. For auction details and show tickets and schedules, please check: MBUTTERFLYMNL on FB/Instagram & Twitter.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta