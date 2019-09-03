‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’, gumawa ng kasaysayan bilang highest grossing Filipino film of all time

drama movie ng Star Cinema na pinagbibidahan nina Alden Richards at Kathryn Bernardo ang itinuturing ngayon bilang highest grossing Filipino film of all time.

After over a month sa mga sinehan kasama na ang international screenings na hanggang ngayon ay nagaganap pa rin, the Cathy Garcia-Molina film has totaled P880,603,490 in worldwide earnings as of September 3.

Hello, Love, Goodbye broke the record of The Hows of Us (P800M global gross) na pelikula rin ni Direk Cathy at Kathryn kasama ang boyfriend niyang si Daniel Padilla noong 2018.

Bukod sa box-office performance ng Hello, Love, Goodbye, itinuturing din ang pelikula na isang landmark project dahil sa pagtatambal nina Bernardo and Richards na parehong homegrown talents of rival networks ABS-CBN and GMA-7.

They also belong to the biggest love teams in local showbiz — KathNiel and AlDub — and had admittedly anticipated backlash from loyal fans of their established tandems. But there was no need to worry after all as Hello, Love, Goodbye was seen to unite fan groups, and even won over new supporters for Bernardo and Richards.

Dahil sa box-office success ng pelikula ay nagkaroon sila ng thanksgiving party na dinaluhan nina Alden at Kathryn kasama ang iba pang cast ng pelikula, direktor at production staff.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

