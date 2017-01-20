Haute Couture Takes Over the Seine River on 26 January 2017 Filipino Designer Sari Lazaro Joins Jessica Minh Anh on the Iconic 100-Metre Floating Catwalk in Paris

Famously known for producing mind-blowing fashion shows on the Eiffel Tower, Grand Canyon Skywalk, London’s Tower Bridge, and PETRONAS Twin Towers Skybridge, Jessica Minh Anh has become an undeniable force in redefining modern fashion standards while representing a new generation of multitalented creators. On 26 January 2017, the model and entrepreneur is back in the fashion capital with her highly successful annual “catwalk on water”. She will transform the Seine’s giant glass boat into a 100-meter floating runway. Joining Jessica Minh Anh on this unique excursion is Filipino representative Sari Lazaro alongside other innovative designers from Europe, Asia, and America.

To create an illusion of models walking on water, Jessica will have guests seated facing the multi-faced glass window and watch models catwalking in front of them while the boat is cruising. As a result, architectural wonders such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, the Louvre, and the 37 bridges will become the evolving backdrop for the iconic catwalk. This will be the 5th time Jessica Minh Anh has worked with France’s oldest river boat company Bateaux Mouches. Talking about their successful collaboration, the company’s Operation Director Marco Goncalvez said “Jessica Minh Anh is special in many ways, one of which is her ability of turning her unique vision into flawless productions in a very short period of time while making it all look effortless. We are honored to be a constant part of her world’s domination.”

Joining the greatly anticipated J Winter Fashion Show 2017, Filipino designer Sari Lazaro will bring her bespoke creations revealed in the female silhouette with shimmering details. Using delicate lace and luxurious fabrics which envisions a royal wedding in an enchanted garden, Sari is set to stir up romance with sophistication. About her decision to select the Filipino representative, Jessica Minh Anh said “I’m impressed by Sari Lazaro’s beading and embroidery techniques. Her classic designs mixed with contemporary draping certainly bringing in some intriguing surprises.” Other participating designers include luxury womenswear New York designer Johanna DiNardo, Indonesian talents Maria Ruth Fernanda and Fetty Rusli, and Malaysian fashion house Emmanuel Haute Couture.

To compliment Jessica Minh Anh’s extraordinary catwalk concept, American luxury cosmetics and skincare brand Elizabeth Arden will create a radiant makeup look with strong eyes and bold lips for the stunning models. “Jessica Minh Anh perfectly embodies the values of Elizabeth Arden: An exotic beauty with an alluring charm and an amazing entrepreneurial spirit. She is electrifying the fashion world, as Ms. Arden has done with the world of beauty. We are very excited to be a part of the phenomenon” said Renaldo Payet, Marketing Manager France of Elizabeth Arden.

J Winter Fashion Show 2017 will mark Jessica Minh Anh’s 16th iconic fashion productions since the young graduate took over London’s Tower Bridge in 2011. Entrusted with grand projects including the One World Trade Center production and the world¹s first solar powered catwalk, Jessica Minh Anh, joined by Filipino designer Sari Lazaro, is ready to treat the world with an impressive catwalk where art, architecture, culture, and fashion are at the forefront.