Happy to Converge: a way of giving back

Over a hundred leaders and personnel from across different sectors attended the year-end appreciation night of Converge ICT, a provider of world-class ICT products and services in the country, held recently at Cai Events Place, Pasig City.

According to Jesus Romero, chief operating officer (COO) of Converge ICT, the said event is a way of giving back to their loyal customers and partners who have helped the company to achieve its goals, especially in extending better connectivity in the country.

Romero also said that the company has been upgrading its network and improving its operations as part of its commitment to provide a better experience for its customers.

Some developments mentioned by Romero are efforts done to strengthen its international peering capacity and improvements on its content delivery network.