Hanabishi seals partnership with Mega Global

MANILA, Philippines. April 5, 2017 – Hanabishi, the number one homegrown appliance brand in the country, recently inked a co-branding partnership with Mega Prime Quality, the canned vegetables and fruits line of Mega Global Corporation, to further strengthen its foothold in the Philippine market. Mega Global Corporation is the maker of Mega Sardines, the number one sardines brand in the Philippines.

Hanabishi President Jasper Ong shares, “We hope to implement more activities that will boost our brand image and our ‘Kapartner ng Praktikal na Nanay’ tagline this year. Partnering with Mega Global will give us an avenue to better reach out to Filipino mothers who wish to enrich their cooking experiences with quality products.”

With the new partnership, Hanabishi products will now have presence in Mega Prime’s marketing activities, which range from blogger and influencer engagements to below-the-line (BTL) initiatives, and vice versa.

Mega Global Vice President for Sales and Marketing Marvin Tiu Lim says, “We strongly believe that Hanabishi and Mega Prime complement each other. We hope that this will be the start of a fulfilling long-term partnership that will help bring high quality goods and appliances to every Filipino home.”

Hanabishi’s consumer products are available at leading appliance stores nationwide. For more information about Hanabishi, please visit www.myhanabishi.com/shop/ and like them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MyHanabishiAppliances/.