GO FOR GOLD! Nadine Lustre pangungunahan ang Guinness World Record attempt in dribbling ng Pilipinas

Go For Gold Philippines is ready to show the world what the Filipino basketball community is capable of achieving when it attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the most number of people dribbling simultaneously.

Go For Gold godfather Jeremy Go announced in a press conference last Thursday na mag-iimbita sila ng 10,000 dribblers sa July 21, 2019 sa Mall of Asia Concert Grounds para sa naturang attempt.

Tatangkain ng Pilipinas na burahin ang Guinness World Record ng United Nations Relief and Works Agency na ginanap sa Rafah, Gaza Strip, Palestine na nagtala ng 7,556 number of people dribbling a basketball simultaneously noong June 22, 2010.

Bukod sa popular sports personalities na sasali sa world record attempt, marami ring showbiz celebrities ang magpe-perform para i-encourage ang mga dribblers to join the record-breaking effort.

Pangugunahan ito ng Indak lead stars at Scratc It ambassador na sina Nadine Lustre at Sam Concepcion. Makakasama din ng dalawa sina Karencitta, John Roa at ang mga bandang This Band at Allmost.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

