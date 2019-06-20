GMA Network nag-isyu ng official statement sa pagpanaw ni Eddie Garcia

Eddie Garcia

KAAGAD na nag-isyu ng official statement ang GMA Network kaugnay ng pagpanaw ng beteranong aktor na si Eddie Garcia nitong Huwebes, June 20 habang naka-confine sa ICU ng Makati Medical Center.

     Narito ang nilalaman ng kanilang statement:

“GMA Network deeply mourns the passing of veteran actor Eduardo “Eddie” Verchez Garcia. “Manoy,” as he is fondly called, will be greatly missed by his family, loved ones, co-workers, and fans.

“An accomplished and respected actor and director, he was a movie icon and an industry pillar who has touched so many lives in the Philippine entertainment industry.

“He left behind a legacy of professionalism, dedication, and love for his craft.

“The Kapuso Network joins his family and the whole entertainment industry in mourning his passing.”

