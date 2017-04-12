Gerald Santos at Red Concepcion, pasok sa UK tour ng “Miss Saigon”; isa pang Pinay, gaganap na ‘Kim’

PASOK sa cast ng UK tour ng “Miss Saigon” simula ngayong July sina Gerald Santos na gaganap bilang ‘Thuy’ at Red Concepcion sa papel ng ‘The Engineer’.

Si Gerald ay talent ng GMA Network at winner ng “Pinoy Pop Superstar”, habang si Red ay isang theater actor na gumanap sa local productions ng “Priscilla Queen of the Desert”, “Hairspray”, at iba pa.

Iniulat ng www.broadwayworld.com ang listahan ng cast ng UK tour na kinabibilangan nina Sooha Kim bilang ‘Kim’, Zoë Doano bilang ‘Ellie’, at Ashley Gilmour bilang ‘Chris’.

Samantala, isa pang Pinay ang nabigyan ng pagkakataon na gumanap bilang ‘Kim’ sa “Miss Saigon. Napili ng production ni Cameron Mackintosh ang Pinay theater actress na si Joreen Bautista na maging alternate Kim sa nasbing UK tour.

Sa interview ng ABS-CBN News kay Joreen, ikinuwento ng 17-anyos na dalagita kung paano siya napasama sa cast.

Aniya, “There were about 15 to 20 of us upstairs and in that batch, I was the only one who got a callback. I got further callbacks after that and got into the finals.

“In about a month from then, I received an email from the Miss Saigon casting director, Mr. Paul Wooler, telling me I have been kept in consideration for a Kim understudy.”

“In December, I got offered the role of alternate Kim through email,” kuwento pa ni Joreen.

Kapwa excited namang ini-announce nina Gerald at Red sa kanilang Facebook accounts ang pagiging bahagi ng bagong production ng Miss Saigon.

Ani Gerald, “Thank you Lord for this wonderful blessing! Will do and give my best to make our country proud! Let’s go THUY!! THE HEAT IS ON!!”

“I am proud to announce that I will be playing The Engineer in the UK tour of Miss Saigon. The Heat Is On! @MissSaigonUK,” sabi naman ni Red sa kanyang post.