Fil-Am actor Abe Pagtama, abala sa Hollywood projects

Bunsod ng kakaibang passion sa acting ng Fil-Am actor na si Abe Pagtama, kahit naka-base sa US ay pabalik-balik siya sa Pilipinas kapag may gagawing project dito. Bukod sa pagiging abala bilang Assistant Country Manager ng Megaworld Corporation, patuloy pa rin siya sa paggawa ng mga pelikula at commercials sa Hollywood. Kabilang sa mga project na natapos na ni Sir Abe recently ay ang “Stateside” at ang “Unlovable”, at ilang TV commercials din.

“I just finished shooting the movie ‘Stateside’ with Mon Confiado, which I played his grandfather. I also finished shooting a movie called ‘Unlovable’ written by a Fil-Am, Charlene de Guzman, starring Melissa Leo, an Academy award-winner (Fighter). Also in this movie is Gidgett Reyes, playing my wife. This is a comedy, about sex and love, a story about a woman’s struggle with sex and love addiction,” saad ni Abe.

Esplika pa niya, “Iyong ‘Stateside’, it is about the journey of an undocumented Filipino immigrant struggling to survive in the US. Facing homelessness, racism, drug, and INS, Andrew (Mon) seeks to find his place not only in America, but in the world. Makare-relate sa movie na ito ang mga Filipino na TNT, mayroong action at drama sa movie.”

Ano’ng masasabi ninyo kay Mon? “Mon is the star of this movie and as usual, he is great. He gives his all sa lahat ng projects na ginagawa niya. This is the fourth movie we are together. First sa ‘Kamera Obskura’ directed by Raymond Red, ‘The Diplomat Hotel’ directed by Christopher Ad Castillo, ‘Sabine’ directed by Ian Del Carmen, and this one ‘Stateside’ directed by Marcial Chavez, also a Fil-Am.”

Marahil, ang pelikulang “Constantine” na tinampukan ni Keanu Reeves ang isa sa ‘di malilimutang pelikula ni Sir Abe. Kabilang kasi siya sa tumulong sa sikat na Hollywood actor sa exorcism scene dito. Kasali rin siya bilang voice talent sa Hollywood movie na “Godzilla”.

“I did voice over on the movie Godzilla, with Jon Jon Briones, who recently won Best Actor in West End, in London as The Engineer on ‘Miss Saigon’,” wika pa niya.

Kamakailan, um-attend siya sa FDCP (Film Development Council of the Philippines) Ambassador Award para ibigay rin ang certificates sa mga nagwagi sa Los Angeles Philippines International Film Festival (LAPIFF) na isa siya sa mga founder. Naging matagumpay ang idinaos nilang unang LAPIFF last October 2016 sa Cinemark Theater, South Bay Pavillion Mall, Carson CA, USA.

Inimbita n’yo rin po ba si Ms. Liza Diño na tulungan na palakasin ang LAPIFF dahil puwede itong mag-showcase ng Pinoy films? “Yes, we partnered with FDCP,” aniya pa.

Nakikipag-ugnayan din si Sir Abe sa lady boss ng BG Productions na si Ms. Baby Go para sa ilang pinaplanong proyekto sa Los Angeles, USA.

Ano ang latest sa LAPIFF? “I’m working on getting funding for LAPIFF 2017. We are negotiating with our venues and getting fundings.”

Nonie’s Niche

by Nonie V. Nicasio