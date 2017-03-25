FDCP Chair Liza Diño, nakipagkasundo sa SM Cinemas para para sa indie films

SA totoo lang, maganda ang naisipan na istratehiya ni Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Chairperson Liza Diño na makipagtulungan with SM Lifestyle Entertainment, Inc. sa pagpasok sa isang kasunduan, kung saan walong sinehan ng SM sa buong bansa ang ilalaan para sa Cine Lokal project ng FDCP simula April.

Maganda ang ginawang nito ni Chairperson Liza dahil may venue na ngayon na paglalabasan ang indie films na kumita man o hindi sa takilya, hindi ito mapu-pull-out, hindi tulad sa ginagawa sa mga pelikulang independent na kulang sa espasyo para mapanood ito ng karamihan.

Kumbaga, easy to reach na ang mga pelikula na iilan lang ang nakapanonood o masasabing may niche audience na gusto talagang manood ng non-mainstream, directors and productions at mga artistang lumalabas lang sa independent films.

Magandang hakbang ito na pinasimulan ni Chairperrson Liza para may outlet na ang mga indie films na nahihirapang makahanap ng venue para sa kanilang mga pelikula.

Bilang panimula ng Cine Lokal, may premiere showing ang pelikulang “Spotlight” na isang Academy award-winning film ni Tom McCarthy sa darating na April 19 kasama ang pelikula ni Ishmael Bernal na “Himala”, Mel Chionglo’s “Iadya Mo Kami”, at ang “Of Sinners and Saints” ni Ruben Soriquez. Kabilang sa SM Cinemas na magiging bahagi ng Cine Lokal venues ay ang SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM Fairview, SM Iloilo, SM Southmall, SM Cebu, SM Bacoor, at SM MOA.

Naganap ang contract-signing with FDCP at ng SM Cinema last Friday na dinaluhan nina Mr. Edgar Tejerero na president ng SM Lifestyle, ng SM Cinema team, Mr. Allen Dizon, at Director Ruben Soriquez.

Pahayag ni Chairperson Liza, “These are exciting times for the Filipino film industry and I am so glad that SM Cinema is our partner in providing additional venues for our independent and regional filmmakers.

“Cine Lokal’s goal is two-fold: one, to provide independent filmmakers with a commercial venue for their films, thereby strengthening their experience and training on film marketing and distribution, and two, to create a culture of support and viewership among Filipinos. This will benefit our up and coming filmmakers and producers to be oriented and appreciate how films are distributed and marketed in the country.”

Pagpapatuloy pa niya, “Audiences nationwide will be excited as well, as Cine Lokal will not only will we be screening independent and regional films, but foreign and award-winning films as well – basically quality content that are usually only ever limitedly released. We hope that through Cine Lokal, we will further be developing film literacy and appreciation among our audience.

“In light of the Lenten Season, Salve Pelikula films will be featuring these films, both secular and religious in nature, which will encourage the audience to evaluate and appreciate the concepts of faith and human nature,” sabi ni FDCP Chair Liza.

Sa totoo lang, ang sipag ni Chairperson Liza. Makikita mo ang eagerness at passion sa ginagawa niya sa trabaho at ang pagmamahal niya sa industriya ng pelikula.