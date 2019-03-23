Ex-business partner ni Kris 2 ang warrant of arrests kaya nagtatago

HANGGANG ngayon ay nanatiling at large o nagtatago pa rin si Nicko Falcis, dating business partner ni Kris Aquino, na nakasuhan ng estafa at credit card fraud ng Taguig Regional Trial Court (TRTC).

Post ni Kris sa kanyang IG account, “Nanahimik po ako sa nangyari sa Makati at Pasig, hindi namersonal, ginalang ang desisyon at sinunod ang tamang proseso. I shall end there because alam kong matalino kayo.

“Lahat ng binato sa ‘kin na “power tripping” my actions & the steps taken by my legal teams have proven all allegations WRONG. No need to ask questions that have very obvious answers.”

Kasunod nito ay nag-isyu din ng press statement ang legal counsel ni Kris. Nakasaad dito ang tungkol sa 2 warrant of arrests na kinakaharap ni Falcis.

“As of today, March 20, 2019, we have confirmed that two (2) warrants of arrest have been issued against Nicardo Falcis y Madarang, alias “Nicko,” one by Branch 70 of the Taguig Regional Trial Court (RTC) for violation of Republic Act No. 8484, and another by Branch 117 of the Taguig Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) for estafa.

“A hearing was scheduled today at Taguig RTC 70 upon motion of Falcis’ counsel, asking for reliefs from the court. However, when the case was called for hearing, Falcis was notably absent and was only represented by his counsel.

“In both cases, no bail has been posted as of date. Falcis remains at large and continues to defy court orders for him to surrender.

“If you have any information on Falcis’ whereabouts, please inform any officer of the law or contact our office.”

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

