Elmo Magalona at Janella Salvador, happy sa sisid scene ng “My Fairytail Love Story”!

AFTER THE SUCCESS of Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador’s youth oriented film na Bloody Crayons na hit sa mga bagets; heto’t back to work ang dalawa sa shooting ng pelikulang “My Fairytail Love Story” ng Regal Films na intended for the coming Metro Manila Film Festival 2017 this Christmas season.

Noong una, akala ko nga ay mase-shelve ng project (kahit naumpishan na) na unang dinirek ni Jun Lana na ngayon ay pinamamahalaan ni Direk Perci Intalan nang hindi kinaya ni Direk Jun ang kanyang schedule and he needs to leave for Europe para trabahuin ang isang project doon.

Nang mapunta kay Direk Perci ang pelikula, happy siya.

“Exciting turn of events! From the start kasi pareho kami ni Jun na excited about the project. Kaso di magtugma skeds ni Jun at nina Janella at Elmo. May ginagawa pa kasing movie ang ElNella(Bloody Crayons)

“ Nakasingit lang kami ng 4 days na mga eksenang nasa dagat. Pero now may project si Jun na dinidevelop na kailangan niyang mag-stay sa Europe for almost a month. Pagbalik niya, sina ElNella naman ang may commitments abroad. So napaisip kami, paano ang gagawin?

“Sabi ni Jun, what if ako na lang daw mag direk. Anyway na-direk ko na si Janella nung kinuha ako ng Disney to direct yung music video ni Janella for Moana na viral na viral ngayon with 24 million views. Baka daw mas destined kami to work together. So inisip ko nang husto and finally I decided na ganung ka-excited ako sa project, so, go!!!”

Ngayon na smooth sailing ang shooting nakapag-shoot na sina ELNELLA for almost 9 days for their fantasy movie.

Naka-4 shooting days na si Direk Jun (last March) at si Direk Perci naman ay naka-5 shooting days na recently lang nag-resume after ng promo schedule ng dalawa for Bloody Crayons,

The other day ay nasa Anilao, Batangas sina Janella at Elmo to shoot the underwater scene na ayon sa diskription ni Direk Perci ay very graceful ang dalaga sa kanyang “sisid”scene.

Tsika ni Direk: “Nag shoot kami ng 2 days sa underwater. Bale 3rd day nina

ElNella ito underwater kasi they shot 1 day with Jun.

“May isang araw pa kami sa tubig . Nag-train si Janella nung March pa then paulit-ulit until last week para masanay sa langoy sirena. Sulit naman ang training at ang pagod nila kasi ang ganda talagang sirena ni Janella. When you see her talagang bagay na bagay for the role. At ang lalim niyang sumisid! Walang takot!” update ni Direk Perci sa amin.

Kumusta naman ang off-cam unguarded moments ng dalawa? Kikiligin ka. We will make tsika bukas ayon sa first hand report ni Direk Perci at ng ilang mga saksi sa set!

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta