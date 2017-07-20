Elmo Magalona at Janella Salvador, happy sa sisid scene ng “My Fairytail Love Story”!

AFTER THE SUCCESS of Elmo Magalona and Janella Salvador’s youth oriented film na Bloody Crayons na hit sa mga bagets; heto’t back to work ang dalawa sa shooting ng pelikulang “My Fairytail Love Story” ng Regal Films na intended for the coming Metro Manila Film Festival 2017 this Christmas season.
Noong una, akala ko nga ay mase-shelve ng project (kahit naumpishan na) na unang dinirek ni Jun Lana na ngayon ay pinamamahalaan ni Direk Perci Intalan nang hindi kinaya ni Direk Jun ang kanyang schedule and he needs to leave for Europe para trabahuin ang isang project doon.
Nang mapunta kay Direk Perci ang pelikula, happy siya.
“Exciting turn of events! From the start kasi pareho kami ni Jun na excited about the project. Kaso di magtugma skeds ni Jun at nina Janella at Elmo. May ginagawa pa kasing movie ang ElNella(Bloody Crayons)
“ Nakasingit lang kami ng 4 days na mga eksenang nasa dagat. Pero now may project si Jun na dinidevelop na kailangan niyang mag-stay sa Europe for almost a month. Pagbalik niya, sina ElNella naman ang may commitments abroad. So napaisip kami, paano ang gagawin?
“Sabi ni Jun, what if ako na lang daw mag direk. Anyway na-direk ko na si Janella nung kinuha ako ng Disney to direct yung music video ni Janella for Moana na viral na viral ngayon with 24 million views. Baka daw mas destined kami to work together. So inisip ko nang husto and finally I decided na ganung ka-excited ako sa project, so, go!!!”
Ngayon na smooth sailing ang shooting nakapag-shoot na sina ELNELLA for almost 9 days for their fantasy movie.
Naka-4 shooting days na si Direk Jun (last March) at si Direk Perci naman ay naka-5 shooting days na recently lang nag-resume after ng promo schedule ng dalawa for Bloody Crayons,
The other day ay nasa Anilao, Batangas sina Janella at Elmo to shoot the underwater scene na ayon sa diskription ni Direk Perci ay very graceful ang dalaga sa kanyang “sisid”scene.
Tsika ni Direk: “Nag shoot kami ng 2 days sa underwater. Bale 3rd day nina
ElNella ito underwater kasi they shot 1 day with Jun.
“May isang araw pa kami sa tubig . Nag-train si Janella nung March pa then paulit-ulit until last week para masanay sa langoy sirena. Sulit naman ang training at ang pagod nila kasi ang ganda talagang sirena ni Janella. When you see her talagang bagay na bagay for the role. At ang lalim niyang sumisid! Walang takot!” update ni Direk Perci sa amin.
Kumusta naman ang off-cam unguarded moments ng dalawa? Kikiligin ka. We will make tsika bukas ayon sa first hand report ni Direk Perci at ng ilang mga saksi sa set!
Reyted K
By RK Villacorta
2 thoughts on “Elmo Magalona at Janella Salvador, happy sa sisid scene ng “My Fairytail Love Story”!”
*** Thank you so very much Direk Perci for accepting this project “My Fairy Tail Love Story” upon the turn-over done by Direk Jun Lana, we are very much honored as ELNELLA’s Fanbase na kayo po ang naatasan na mag direk ng MFTLS, we’ve heard so much about you as one of Disney’s Director back in the States, we’re very hopeful that it would passed the Screening Committee of MMFF 2017, for it to be included in the shortlist of the Official Film Entries this December 2017. Hayaan nyo po sinasabayan po namin ng panalangin na i-blessed nya tremendously ang ELNELLA at MFTLS on its submission for the MMFF Screening Committee that it would passed their criteria for the Filmfest Entries. Our “SUPERS” (ELNELLA) have gone through so much despite all their hardwork & dedication to their craft, other Executives can’t seemed to appreciate all their efforts coz’ they’re to leaning to those who can give them millions in the box office, but still these two young artists are gearing up to be recognized, their Time will eventually come given the Right & Excellent Script, A Premier Director & the Best Production Team to handle the job at parr with their competitors. May the GOOD LORD tremendously Blessed the whole team of MFTLS, the celebrity casts, and most especially the captain of the ship, Direk Perci Intalan, the Premier Director. To God Be The Glory !!! ~ Elnellatics Pampanga @superjanella @elmomagalona @bettybeth4 @piamagalona @regalfilms50 @percinotpercy @junrobleslana @mftls @starmagicphils #elnella #elmomagalona #janellasalvador
