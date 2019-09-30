Elisse Joson, perfect endorser for a Beauty Product

ANG KINIS ng balat ni Elisse Joson, parang pearl ang kinis. “Mala-sutla” ika nga kapag nagdi-describe ka ng isang maganda, makinis at healthy skin.

Kaya tama na ang dalaga ang kinuha ni Mr Lance Lee, president ng Life Strong, Inc. as celebrity endorser ng imported beauty product mula sa Thailand na Cathy Doll Ready 2 White.

Kabilang si Elise sa hanay ng mga Asian celebrities na endorser ng Cathy Doll katulad ni Mario Maurer.

In the Philippines, first time nagkaroon ng endorser ang produkto ayon kay Mr. Lee. “From the Star Magic catalogue, tiningnan ko ang mga pictures and there is no other choice but Elisse and she is the perfect endorser for our product,” sabi nito.

Maging ang dalaga, happy sa beauty product na ini-endorse niya, “Naniniwala po ako since I’ve been using Cathy Doll. Mas smoother ang skin ko. Mas rosy cheecks,” kuwento in Elisse sa amin.

In the future, may plan din ang company to get the service of a male celebrity as endorser in the Philippines.” Kapag okey na ang feedback, no problem, magkakaroon ng partner si Elisse as celebrity endorser.”

The product is available nationwide. And in the future, sino kaya ang babagay na male counterpart or partner ni Elisse as endorser ng product? A choice between McCoy de Leon or Jameson Blake kaya?

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta