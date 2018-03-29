An EKciting Easter Eggsploration at EK

Easter is always a joyful time at the country’s most magical place, Enchanted Kingdom. This year, April 1 is no exception. Park guests get to welcome one of the most important Christian holidays with jubilation and hope, in honor of our Savior Jesus Christ’s Resurrection.

Dubbed the EKciting Easter Eggsploration, magical fun awaits everyone at the Philippines’ #1 theme park. EKspect Enchanted Kingdom to be all spruced up with Easter décors and prepped up for the awesome activities and surprises planned for that very special Sunday. Kiddie guests up to twelve years of age, who come dressed in their Easter, Eldar and Agila costumes will have a good reason to smile because they get in for free! That’s FREE admission for the children who come in costumes, plus 20% discount is extended to four of their companions! What an Easterrific deal!

The registration starts at 10AM and guests can pick from any or ALL of the fun activities which include: The Easter, Eldar and Agila Costume Contest, Eldar’s Jammin’ Jellies, Pin the Hat on Eldar, Easter Bunny Carrot Patch, Jazz up your Easter Egg, The Bunny Ears Countdown and of course, the ubiquitous Easter Egg Hunt! This eggciting line up is set to happen at the Boulderville from 3:00PM onwards.

Enchanted Kingdom makes this Easter celebration truly meaningful by partnering with the widely popular Superbook of 1980s fame, a throwback to an era when children’s programs were created to teach Christian values and inspire generations of faithful believers. Then and now, Superbook effectively reaches out to its young audiences through stories of faith, hope and love adapted from our favorite Bible stories, all beautifully told and always, with good morals to be learned.

This April 1, pause for a moment to reflect, then rejoice in the promise of new life and new hope that Easter brings. Rekindle your faith and spirit by the strength that can only come from The Heavenly Father above.

Happy Easter from Enchanted Kingdom!