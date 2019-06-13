Eddie Garcia, nananatiling comatose sa ICU ng Makati Med

NANANATILING comatose ang veteran actor na si Eddie Garcia pagkatapos niyang matumba sa taping ng GMA TV series noong Sabado, June 8.

Ayon sa report, his health condition is dramatically deterioriating kahit pa may life support machine na nakakabit sa kanya sa ICU ng Makati Medical Center.

Ayon din sa huling update ng MMC, Eddie was unresponsive, practically brain dead kahit pa patuloy at normal ang tibok ng kanyang puso.

Ang tawag sa kondisyon ng aktor ngayon ay “Glasgow coma, the lowest rate.”

Ayon sa pahayag ni Lilibeth Romero, ang long-time partner ni Manoy Eddie sa The Star, “He was declared DOA (Dead On Arrival) at the first hospital (Mary Johnston Hospital).

“I learned that when he stumbled on a cable wire and hit his head on the pavement, he broke his spinal cord. It was the ‘freakest’ of accidents that could have been prevented.”

Wala namang sinisisi si Lilibeth sa masamang nangyari sa kanyang partner, pero aniya, dapat daw ay may naka-standby na medic at assigned vehicle sa lugar ng taping para mas naagapan ang pangyayari.

“I was told that the accident happened on the third shoot of the same scene from another angle. And they should have checked the condition of the street and if cable wires were scattered all around. It was an accident that could have been prevented,” lahad pa niya.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

