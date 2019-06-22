Eddie Garcia, binigyan ng standing ovation bago i-cremate

BASE sa post ni Cong. Michael Romero, stepson ng yumaong legendary actor na si Eddie Garcia, na-cremate na ang labi ng multi-awarded actor noong madaling araw ng Biyernes, June 21.

“At 3:20 am, Tito Eddies ashes was given to us. (Me, his surviving son Erwin, our mother Lilibeth, Brother Nikki and Pareng Ipe),” post ni Cong. Michael.

Bago sinimulan ang cremation ay nagtipon muna ang pamilya ni Manoy Eddie at ang ilang malalapit na kaibigan niya sa showbiz industry para magbigay ng eulogy.

“At 1am, in front of around 40 immediate family and friends of the Garcia, Lagman and Romero gathered around tito eddie’s mortal body, his cremation process started.

“Thank you also to tito Ed’s closest friends, Tita Bibeth Orteza, Tirso Cruz III, Ipe Salvador, his Exec Assistant Joe and others who gave their eulogy to the unparalleled 17 times FAMAS awardee (6x best supporting actor and Hall of Famer, 5x best actor and Hall of Famer and 5x best director and Hall of Famer), the legend that might not be equalled again, Mr. Eduardo V. Garcia,” post ulit ng kongresista.

Nakasaad din sa post ni Cong. Michael na binigyan nila ng standing ovation si Manoy Eddie tanda ng respeto at pagmamahal sa yumaong legendary actor.

“As he entered the cremation room, we all gave Tito Ed a standing ovation he deserved and started shouting “BRAVO” for the last time. We love you!!” huling bahagi ng kanyang post.

Samantala, nagpasalamat naman ang long time partner ni Manoy Eddie na si Lilibeth Romero sa mga nagdasal at nakiramay sa kanilang pamilya.

“I am grateful to everyone who offered prayers and supported us throughout this time. You gave us strength. For 12 days I did not leave him; maybe he did not really want to go because he wanted another take.”



Kasalukuyang nakalagak sa Heritage Memorial Park ang urn ng beteranong aktor para sa public viewing. Sa Linggo, June 23 ay nakatakda namang iuwi ni Lilibeth sa kanilang bahay ang urn ni Manoy Eddie. Tagubilin ni Manoy Eddie na isaboy sa Manila bay ang kanyang mga abo pero as of this writing ay wala pa kaming balita kung kailan ito gagawin.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

