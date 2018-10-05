DIREK ERIK MATTI NAGSALITA NA SA PAGKAWALA NIYA SA DARNA PROJECT!

PARA HINDI na humaba pa ang usapan at hindii na mapasukan ng kung anumang intriga, kasabay ng pagkawala niya sa Darna project ni Liza Soberano dahil sa “creative differences” (ayon sa press release ng produksyon) ay nag-share na si Direk Erik Matti ng kanyang side sa isyu sa kanyang Instagram account yesterday.

Sa pagkakasulat niya: “As it has been announced, I have officially resigned from the movie Darna. It’s been 5 years and how I wish I could have finished it after all the hard work that went into preparing and putting it together.

“Unfortunately, things didn’t work out ideally for both parties.

“Darna is personal to me. My first project in the industry was as continuity supervisor for Peque Gallaga’s Darna with Anjanette Abayari. And doing this modern reboot of the classic superhero, I feel that I have come full circle in this industry.

“I would like to thank my staff and crew who have toiled through the process bringing forth brilliant design and execution ideas as to how we can bring to life a uniquely modern take of our iconic Filipino superhero that can be relevant to the times.

“To Liza Soberano, thank you for the dedication and commitment. I’m sure you’ll be a kickass Darna.

“To Star Cinema, ABS-CBN, and the next director, I wish you all the best for this project,” pagwawakas ni Direk Erik.

Madami ang naghinayang na naintindihan nila ang pangyayari. Narito ang ilang reaksyon ng mga netizen na matagal na nagaabang sa naturang project:

Say ni xandz34:” Sayang ,but anyways, good luck and god bless po @erikmatti.

May pagdududa naman si warsthegreat: “After 5 years creative differences pa din, wala na kong maisip na ibang director na mag bibigay justice sa darna…haizt eto yung sana fake news lang.

Nagtataka si neuqzil@itspatrisyanna: “Most LQ(LizQuen) fans galit or frustrated sa management. wala naman akong nakikitang naninisi kay Kath or KathNiel. siguro yung nakita niyo iilan lang yon or troll accounts.”

May netizen na naghihinayang na si enigmaang” “ Helo Direk. You are a great loss for Darna. The entire country mourned already when Angel Locsin announced that she cannot portray the role anymore and this sad news will surely break the hearts of many as well.”

Sayang ang pagkawala ni Direk Erik sa project. Hopefully ay makahanap ang Star Cinema ng pamalit sa pwesto niya habang maaga at hindi mabantilawan ang pelikula na inaabang-abangan ng marami.

By RK Villacorta