Direk Easy Ferrer, gusto makatrabaho sina Eddie Garcia at Vilma Santos

BONGGA ang directorial debut ng dating scriptwriter na si Easy Ferrer dahil madami ang nagkagusto sa unang obra niya na Finding You na produced ng Regal Films at palabas na simula ngayong araw, Wednesday, May 29 sa mga sinehan nationwide.

Bida sina Jerome Ponce at Jane Oineza sa unang pelikula ni Direk Easy.

Sa katunayan, after the preem last Monday evening na ginanap sa SM Megamall, I got a private message from film critic Pablo Tariman and asked me kung kamusta ang pelikula na naka-schedule niya panoorin today sa first screening nito sa sinehan na malapit sa kanya.

RepSabi ko kay Pabs, I love the film. Iba siya sa mga romance film na una ko na napanood. Sa pagaakala ko na yun na yun lang ang pinapanood ko ay hindi pala. May kakaibang twist ang obra ni Direk Easy na hindi ko ini-expect na reason kung bakit nyo dapat panoorin ang pelikula na kaiba sa mga “patweetums” na mga love stories na pang-“Now Generation”.

May promise si Direk Easy to be one of the industry’s busiest directors in the coming days. Magaling si Jane as expected pero pinatunayan ni Jerome na nakaungos siya sa larangan ng pag-arte sa liga niya. Napaarte niya ng normal ang dalawa.

Ever since ay magaling naman sina Jane at Jerome pero mas gumaling at mas natural sa ang dalawa sa interpretation nila sa mga karakter nina Nel at Kit sa tulong ni Direk Easy.

May promise para mapabilang si Direk Easy sa madaming mga baguhan na tumatawid sa pagka-direktor from a scriptwriter or production staff ng isang film outfit na nag-hone sa kanila for their new careers.

Sino ba si Direk Easy?

He is a film graduate from UP Diliman kung saan he participated in 2012 para sa Star Cinema Scriptwriting Caravan workshop under Ricky Lee together together with Jason Paul Laxamana, John Arcilla at marami pang iba.

Maganda ang panimula ni Direk Easy sa paggawa ng pelikula. Kuwento niya: “I started in film industry as Production Assistant and has been in the industry for almost 10 years. I was an Assistant Director for Films such as Birdshot, Mercury is Mine, Signal Rock shot in Siargao with Direk Chito Rono as his director. (na bongga ang training huh!)

“I was also part of the Concept Development Group under Star Cinema where I was part of the conception of Beauty and the Bestie, Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin, Pagpag, among others” impormasyon ni Direk Easy sa amin thru our messenger chat.

Napagalaman ko na siya pala ang sumulat ng script ng UnliLife, The Hopeful Romantic, Stranded starring Arjo Atayde and Jessy Mendiola at ito ngang Finding You na palabas na simula today, Wednesday, May 29.

Sa kuwento ni Direk Easy sa amin, I’ve learned na ang pelilkula niya na Finding You was an original concept in 2017 that he submitted to Cinema One Originals originally titled “Happy Statuses of the Millennial” na hindi nakapasok sa naturang competition pero nag-decide siya na i-pitch ito kay Ms. Roselle in July of that year kung saan he worked as assistant director for Haunted Forest kaya nakilala niya sina Mother Lily Montverde at Ms. Roselle Monteverde.

“Ms. Roselle gave me a chance and let me sign a directorial contract,” kuwento ni Direk.

His experience with his stars Jerome and Jane including Barbie Imperial (as Jerome’s Ex-girl), Jerome and Jane ay two dedicated actors of this generation. Two of the most competent.

“Jerome is very aggressive in dealing with his role. I feel he wants to own the character, he asks questions, he listens, he suggests. I feel he is eager to bring the character to life. On Jane, I have admired her performance and have followed her career. I wrote the script with her in mind. She’s very passionate and collaborative. Every time she performs, I feel her heart in it.

“While Barbie is a breath of fresh air. She brings something new to the table. She also asks questions and is eager to learn how to portray the role. She is raw and edgy when it comes to her performance. I am surprised by how good she is,” kuwento ni Direk Easy.

His bucket list as a film director: “I would love to work with the brilliant actors like Eddie Garcia, Vilma Santos, and Piolo Pascual. I was able to work with as Assistant Director great actors like Ms Cherie Gil, Cherrie Pie Picache, Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis, Maja Salvador, Erich Gonzales, Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, Bela Padilla, but I would also love to work with them as a director.

If given a chance by Regal Films, Direk Easy is dreaming an epic historical film like Heneral Luna or a Fantasy Film like Lord of the Rings.

Congrats Direk Easy for Finding You and goodluck.