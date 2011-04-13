CUTE STORY ‘TO. Sa isang taping sa school ng isang youth-oriented show ay naihi si directed by. Madaling-araw na no’n, kaya medyo “low-bat” na ang mga artista, production staff at si Direk nga.
Pupungas-pungas na nag-CR si directed by. Alam n’yo naman sa CR ng lalaki, magkakatabi ang urinal. Si Direk, nasa unahan. Tapos, habang umiihi, maya-maya, me artistang bagets, pumuwesto naman sa tabi niya.
Hindi nila namukhaan ang isa’t isa, dahil nakayuko sila pareho. Unang natapos si directed by. Eh, nakapukaw ng atensiyon niya ‘yung katabing bagets na hindi masyadong nakadikit sa wall kung umihi. Malayo sa urinal.
Kaya kitang-kita ni directed by ang nota ng katabi niya, “Nagising talaga ako no’n, kasi, bagets, tapos, ang laki ng nota. Pagtingala ko, nakita ko, si bagets.
“Napasigaw talaga ako ng, ‘Ay, juice ko, juice ko! Ikaw pala ‘yan. Hihimatayin ako!”
“Ay, ikaw pala ‘yan, direk! Ba’t po? Nahihilo kayo?”
“Hindi! Grabe kang bata ka, ang laki ng tit- mo!”
“Si Direk naman, akala ko kung ano na!”
Hahahaha! Hanggang ngayon, hindi makalimutan ni Direk ang kanyang nasaksihan at bumuhay sa kanyang inaaantok nang mga mata at diwa.
“Juice ko, totoo nga ang tsikang nakarating sa akin. Daks nga ang bata. Imagine, madaling-araw na ‘yon, kahit semi-erect siya, ang daks-daks na niya. What more kung tumelag pa ‘yon, ‘di ba?”
Hahahaha! Hay, nako, direk! Kahit siguro minsan ka lang iibigin ng batang ‘yan, I’m sure, hindi ka niya makakalimutan kahit itanong mo pa kay Carmi!
Hahahaha!
(By Ogie Diaz)
33 thoughts on “Directed by, halos himatayin sa laki ng nota ng bagets actor!”
Syet.. .ang swerte naman ng mga taong makakachance kay martin.. kung naging mayaman at gwapong tao lang din ako.. haist.. whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhh
si coco martin yun na blind item sa juicy at si derect ruel bayani..
swerte naman ng makabinggwit ke Martin Del Rosario gwapo na dako pa.. nakakaloka ate ogie….
youth orientied show?ahh si dominic ochoa yan sa good vibes! eh kung young actor naman xa.eh si nash aguas yun sa minsan lang kita iibigin! hindi kaya si john estrada yung tinutukoy?heheheh
MARTIN DEL ROSARIO …
Now this is about to get juicy (LOL). There is a blind item on PinoyExchange about him.
Letter From a Reader: Steam Room Action with a Guest Celebrity
Dear Fashion PULIS,
Ever since I discovered this gym close to where I live in Timog opened last year, I started going there more often. I’m no stranger to the cruising hanky panky scene in the gym’s locker room and I won’t deny that I have participated in some of them. Since this gym is close to the big networks, I often see actors in the locker room. They’re pretty careful not to get themselves in any tabloid headlines so at most, I just get to see them change their shirts in the locker room (Masaya pa rin!).
One weekend, when I was at this gym, I was seated in the cramped steam room with two other guys. The guy in the middle was really cute, a teenager under 20, with puppy-dog eyes, weird sideburns and a light coat of hair on his chest. I recognized the other guy as a frequent cruiser in the gym and I knew he was looking for fun too. After a couple of playful glances later from the regular cruiser, the cute teenager in the middle was tenting in his towel (you know what I mean)! To cut the long story short, the regular cruiser and I ended up doing the act in the steam room, with the teenager in the middle watching us with his undivided attention.
I was supposed to leave it to dumb luck that a hot teenager was willing to play dirty with two normal-looking guys, but I saw him again after taking a shower so I tried asking for his number but he politely declined. Every now and then, I would see him alone at the gym working out. One day, he started going to the gym with another hot teenager who looked about his age. I do not mean to be judgemental but it seemed to me that something was going on between the two of them.
Just two days ago, I was watching TV and behold, I was shocked to see the cute teenager playing the support role in a telecommunications commercial. I did my research and found out that he is not just an unknown commercial model but he is an up and coming talent of a major network! He has a couple of soaps, an indie film, an apparel endorsement and other teenybopper gigs. I Goggled further and saw photos of him with the other hot teenager he went to the gym with. Apparently, he is a student of UP Diliman with a private school education and comes from a well-off family
Side note: How I wish he would come out in the open. After all, there are really many good looking gay men who are confident about their sexuality. He could really become a good role model for younger gay kids. (Am I being a Anti-P?)
That’s pretty much it, I just needed to share this story with you. Love the blog, entertaining as hell!
XOXOGold Jimboy
Fashion PULIS
Well, it seems like the Blind Item is about him.. Just look at the clues:
Sideburns, chesthair, support role in a telecommunications commercial (Smart https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yS1ukddwV_Q&feature=player_embedded), couple of soaps(minsan lang kita iibigin), an indie film(Dagim?), an apparel endorsement (BNY), … ;)
ang bagets ay si dondon nakar?
Si Martin del Rosario ang susunod na mamanyakin ng mga baklang executive ng ABS CBN.
MARTIN DEL ROSARIO!
mga tae kau!… “youth oriented show” nga so it means good vibes.. un lang kc youth oriented show nang ABS… pero d ko alam kung cnu sa kanila ang actor na yan… andun kc maraming young actors…
here’s the proof… read the description in this page..
http://www.phnoy.com/2011/04/good-vibes-april-3-2011-first-episode.html
youth-oriented show nga raw, malamang di yan si Martin Del Rosario kelan pa naging youth oriented show ang MLKI? lol
martin del rosario
si Kristofer Martin yan ……………..
si Martin Del Rosario na ata yan!
kasi matanda na si coco martin para tawaging young actor!
sure ako na si MARTIN DEL ROSARIO yan!
sabi nila next COCO MARTIN daw yan!
mga beki abangan na yan! :PP
Balita nga na malaki ang banana ni Martin del Rosario. 7 inches kapag tumigas. Paano ko alam? Secret!
“Unang natapos si directed by. Eh, nakapukaw ng atensiyon niya ‘yung katabing bagets na hindi masyadong nakadikit sa wall kung umihi. Malayo sa urinal.”
nakadikit sa urinal o hindi, gawain n ng mga bakla ang dumungaw sa tabi pra makakita ng tt
alam ni ogie diaz yan, gawain nya yan
ung nasa blind item for sure si Martin del rosario yan. nsa minsan lang kita iibigin xa. ogie diaz is a writer from ABS-CBN, kung saan martin is also a star magic talent ng ABS.
SI MARTIN DEL ROSARIO YAN KASI MINSAN LANG KITA IIBIGIN EH HAHA DI BA NANDUN SIYA?
hnd naman totoo malaki yang kay coco martin nagpadagdag lang xa almost 4 yrs na ata
Martin Del Rosario
MAlaki talaga yan kay kristoffer martin. nakita ko sa hole in the wall malaki ang bakat ng titi.
Kristoffer Martin? Tween hearts youth oriented show ee.
kristofer Martin?
martin del roario yan
pero not intersted w/ him hindi cute
sana nota na lang sya
kaya nga gus2ng gus2 ko yan c martin del rosario weh..
si Martin Del Rosario yan…
coco martin ang bagets? bagets pa ba un?