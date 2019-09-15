’DI NA UMATEND: Gagastusin ni Angel Locsin sa ABS-CBN Ball idinonate sa Bantay Bata

MAS PINILI ng Kapamilya actress at bida ng The General’s Daugther na si Angel Locsin ang huwag na ang umatend ng ABS-CBN Ball nitong Sabado, September 14.

Pero bilang pakikiisa sa layunin ng ABS-CBN Ball ay idinonate na lang ng aktres ang perang gagastusin niya dapat sa damit at kung anu-ano pa kapag nag-attend siya ng ball.

“I will donate directly to Bantay Bata the amount that I’m supposed to spend in the ball,” katwiran ni Angel.

In fairness, napa-praktikal ng kanyang ginawa. Kesa nga naman gumastos siya sa mamahaling gown, ibigay na lang niya ito sa foundation para mas mapakinabangan pa kahit papaano.

“I salute my friends at the ABS-CBN Ball who are doing their share to promote awareness on children’s rights and to help the beneficiaries of Bantay Bata 163 get the education that everyone deserves,” sambit pa niya.

“As for me, I decided to do my share in a way that I could probably be more of use. I think it would be better for me to donate directly to Bantay Bata the amount that I’m supposed to spend in the ball. It’s not much, but will help make a difference to someone else’s life.

“For those who would like to help a child to have a bright future, please donate to Bantay Bata 163,” pahayag pa niya.

Ang ABS-CBN Ball is formerly the Star Magic Ball na ginaganap taun-taon at dinadaluhan ng biggest talents ng ABS-CBN at iba pang sikat na personalidad sa showbiz. This year’s theme was “Modern Filipiniana” to coincide with ASB-CBN’s 65th anniversary.

Ginanap ang ABS-CBN Ball sa Shangri-La at the Fort at ang proceeds nito will be used for the benefit of Bantay Bata Foundation.