Dela Serna is New Interim OIC-President and CEO of PhilHealth

DR. Celestina Ma. Jude P. Dela Serna was elected today as the new Interim Officer-in-charge, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

In a Special Meeting held today at the PhilHealth Head Office in Pasig City, the Board of Directors unanimously voted de la Serna following the resignation of Dr. Hildegardes C. Dineros as Interim OIC-PCEO of the government agency. He, however, remains as member of the Board representing the Informal Economy Sector.

In her message to the PhilHealth community today, Health Secretary and PhilHealth Chairperson Dr. Paulyn Jean B. Rosell-Ubial said that the Board “has a difficult task ahead’’ and that it needs to “fulfill its governance mandate to keep PhilHealth strong to serve the poor.”

She also reiterated the Board’s commitment “to work towards a just and fair compensation for the entire PhilHealth work force” and“to do its legal duty of appointing able and competent senior officers who can bring solutions to the fore so that PhilHealth can fulfill its mandate to the poor.”

Dela Serna is the appointive member of the PhilHealth Board representing overseas Filipino migrant workers. She obtained her Doctor of Medicine degree from the De La Salle University in Dasmarinas, Cavite in 1989. She worked at the Dela Serna Clinic, a private health clinic based in Bohol province from 2002-2003, before becoming the Chief of Hospital of Maribojoc Community Hospital for two (2) years. She was the Chief of Hospital of Cong. Natalio P. Castillo Sr. Memorial Hospital, also in Bohol. She has practical experience in hospital, emergency, home health and primary care.