Dawn Zulueta, tinanggap ang ‘Family History’ para makatrabaho si Michael V

LAST MOVIE ni Dawn Zulueta ang Meant to Beh na kasali sa 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival. Kapartner niya sa comedy film si Vic Sotto.

Ngayong 2019, muling tumanggap ulit ng movie offer si Dawn. She is the leading lady of comedian Michael V Bitoy sa pelikulang Family History na showing on July 24.

First venture ito ni Michael V bilang director at film producer ng kompanya niyang Mic Test Entertainment. Co-producer niya sa pelikula ang GMA Pictures.

Ani Dawn, tinanggap niya ang Family History dahil gusto niyang makatrabaho si Michael V a.k.a. Bitoy.

“Yung unang nakapag-attract sa akin sa project na ito was just the possibility of working with Michael V. And then of course, I got to read the script, the treatment and then learning that he’s going to be the director also and producer, big factor din yon,” kuwento ng aktres.

Drama with a touch of comedy ang genre ng Family History. Pasado ba bilang dramatic actor si Michael V?

“Actually, nagulat nga ako sa kanya, eh. Maraming mga eksena which required him to show his more sensitive side and nagulat ako. Actually, dapat hindi nga ako magulat kasi even as a comedian he’s already so creative. But of course, it’s even a pleasant surprise to learn na in a straight drama, as an actor talaga he really has it.

“I’m so glad now that in this project his audience will be able to see him in a different light,” pagmamalaki pa niya.

Samantala, kasama nina Dawn at Bitoy sa pelikula sina Bianca Umali, Miguel Tanfelix, Paolo Contis, Kakai Bautista, Ina Feleo at marami pang iba.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

