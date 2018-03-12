DAPAT TULARAN NG MGA BAGETS: Leila Alcasid, accommodating sa fans!

EYEWITNESS AKO sa pagiging accommodating ng dalaga nina Ogie Alcasid at Michelle van Eimeren yestersday.

While I was waiting for a taxi at the Lopez Dr. ELJ Gate of ABS-CBN yesterday afternoon after the 2018 Star Magic Launch, I saw this scene of Leila Alcasid with her fans on her way to her car.

Nice to see stars na very accommodating na makipag-selfie with them. Sana walang magbabago sa charming na dalaga nina Ogie at Michelle.

Isa si Leila sa 13 new Talents ng Star Magic na ipinakilala yesterday, Sunday.

Sa paglabas ng item na ito, marahil nakarating na ang dalaga ng Australia kung saan last night ay umuwi siya to be with her mom who is celebrating her birthday.

Leila will be back after a week to continue promoting her music album from Star Music.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta