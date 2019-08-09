DAHIL ADIK SA CHICKEN: Piolo Pascual, first celebrity endorser ng Andok’s

THE MEDIA LAUNCH of “Andok’s Spicy Dokito” with Piolo Pascual as their brand Ambassador held at New World Hotel, Makati. For the first time, ngayon lang magkakaroon ng celebrity endorser ang “Andok’s.

“We pick the best. Rehistro ni Piolo on the screen is so sincere. He’s a legend,” pagmamalaking sabi ni Mayor Leonardo Javier Jr. (Andok’s CEO President).

Mayor Sandy is the owner and father of Andok’s, which was named after his late father, Leonardo “Andok” Javier Sr. His dream began more than 25 years ago when he set up a small stall along West Avenue, Quezon City. “Andok’s soon became synonymous with litson manok with its stalls as a common sight across the country. Up to this date, the brand has stayed true to the recipe that is Sandy Javier’s.

Piolo, a well-loved TV and movie actor, singer, model, producer, animal advocate and sought- after brand ambassador, is already a household name.

Beyond the cool and professional persona that Piolo projects to his fans, colleagues regard him as funny and makulit , with his kakulitan not annoying and in fact made even cuter by his charm and good looks. His cheerful and fun personality is contagious that everyone around him just becomes silly with him. Indeed, in every set he is in, Piolo considered the ball of sunshine.

“I feel blessed to be trusted by brands and their customers. “Andok’s” is a brand that offers affordable and delicious products to positively impact the lives of Filipinos one product at time. In every corner of the street, may Andok’s.

“Six pieces of Andok’s fried chicken, isang upuan ko lang. You can feel the spicy in very bite… Ang dami mong mararamdaman sa sarili… Nag-enjoy talaga ako habang nagsho-shooting kami ng Andok’s commercial. I have been a big fan of “Andoks” products and I am honored to have been chosen as their first- ever celebrity ambassador. I am happy for being part of Andok’s family,” Piolo said.

The new “Andok’s Spicy Dokito” is now available in all Andok’s branches. Catch Piolo, the sili-est and hottest brand ambassador yet, as he takes on his new role as Andok’s first celebrity brand ambassador.

AYAW Paawat!

by Eddie Littlefield