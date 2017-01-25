“Contemporary, Exquisite, Astounding, Invincible Doc Penpen and The Pentasi B Surmount the World”

By Doll Suedad

“I am nothing except the tip of my pen” ~ penpen

Epitacio R. Tongohan, MD also known as Doc Penpen Bugtong Takipsilim, a man who brings honor and dignity to the Philippines, the undeniable genius, is a Doctor, a Director, a Filmmaker, a Writer, a Poet, an Artist, the Creator of Pentasi B, the Father of Philippine Visual Poetry and the Father of the World Visual Poetry graduated as a Medical Technologist at the University of Sto. Thomas, 1976-1979 ; graduated as a Doctor of Medicine at the University of the East Ramon Magsaysay College of Medicine, 1980-1984; Specialized as an Anatomic Pathologist at the University of Sto. Thomas 1987-1989.

He revealed something astonishing, the juggernaut and earth-shattering book. Through his stunning oeuvre he was eulogize around the world. It is such a blessing vouchsafed him by the heaven. He is a scintillating new star of the exhilarating world of literature. Doc Penpen had myriad accolades that he procure through the years.

In 2007 he was the first who was duly registered to have a digital film in the Philippines, approved by Movie & Television Review & Classification Board (MTRCB). In 2008 he was cited by Filipino Academy of Movie Arts & Sciences (FAMAS) as a Director, a Filmmaker, and a Writer of the award-winning Digital Indie Documentary Movie “TAKIPSILIM” that tackled the ominous part of human existence and the inevitability of death.

In April 10, 2011 he created and produced “I” Inspire the World Friendship Poetry, participated by 150 Poets, Students, Teachers, Writers and Published Authors around the globe in Cloud 9, Antipolo, Rizal, Philippines.

In July 2011 he contributed and was featured World Poet in Habertrak Kiraz Magazine in Turkey. In October and November 2011 Edition he was also featured as the World Visual Poet in the World Poetry Reading Series.

In May 4, 2012 Doc Penpen published Pentasi B Poetry, an anthology of his stunning multi-modal, multi-lingual, multi-dimentional, and multi-sensorial poems. The hardbound book, a juggernaut, was launch in Richmond, British Columbia. The earth-shattering book launch under the aegis of World Poetry Canada & International. In May 19, 2012 he was recognized and awarded as “Visionary Poet” by Writers International Network in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

In May 16, 2012 he was given a tribute by Mr. Bhargava as a genius, achiever, a doctor, a filmmaker, a poet,and a writer. The tribute cited Doc Penpen as a “Visionary Poet”. In May 25, 2012, Ariadne Sawyer, founder of World Poetry Canada & International and People’s Laureate, proclaimed, Doc Penpen as a Visionary, a Poet, an Artist that reaches the frontier of the world. Doc Penpen was recognized and revered as the “Father of Visual Poetry” at Richmond Cultural Center. In July 6, 2012, Vivienne Lee, Development Officer of the Irving K. Barber Learning Centre, UBC, officially received the book Pentasi B Collectors Edition. According to Ms. Sawyer the book was publicized at the UBC in April 2013 month long event that would feature a conference, exhibits of poetry, books, and literary works.

In June 7, 2012 he was recognized as the “Father of Philippine Visual Poetry” by OTUSA, TV, in Glendale , Los Angeles, California. Manny Calpito and Marvin Mangabat reiterated its proclamation of Doc Penpen as the “Father of Visual Poetry”. Marvin Mangabat is the founder and president of Operation Tulong USA Foundation Inc. (OTUSA). OTUSA auctioned its copy of the book and bought by an entrepreneur Shirley Goldwin of M Global Solutions where she bought it for $10,000.00. Beholden, Doc Penpen donated the sale to OTUSA whose advocacy is to abet the education of poor-stricken but brilliant students in the Philippines.

In April 4 to April 30, 2013 the Pentasi B Poetry Collectors Edition has been prominently exhibited at the Irving K. Barber Learning Center of University of British Columbia during the World Poetry International Peace Festival. In April 26 to April 28, 2013 he was a Guest of Honor & Resource Speaker in Visual Poetry, Young Writers & Leaders Convergence in Boracay, Philippines.

In November 15, 2013 the Pentasi B Historical Forum happened ; attended by local and international poets, artist, and writers around the globe. Instigated and subsidized by the National Library of the Philippines in collaboration with the National Museum of the Filipino People, and the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA). The Director of National Library of the Philippines avowed Pentasi B as a Filipino innovation and astonishing breakthrough that should be beyond the library world and a salient cultural property. Doc Penpen was recognized as the “Father of Visual Poetry” by the National Library of the Philippines.

In 2014 he was honoured in Turkey “Gorsel Siir Babasi” (Father of Visual Poetry). In February 6, 2014 he was awarded as “The Most Outstanding Alumni in Career Achievement” by University of the East Ramon Magsaysay College of Medicine Alumni Association, Inc.

In 2016 he was recognized as “II Padre Dela Poesia Visuale” in Italy. In May 21, 2016 he was recognized as “Father of Visual Poetry” and awarded as “Anyuinsem Agya” at Dubois Center Accra, Ghana, Africa.

Doc PenPen is officially invited, confirmed, and scheduled to receive an international recognition in India as “Driisya Kavita Chakravarty” (King of Visual Poetry) in India World Poetree Festival Pentasi B Fellowship Hyderabad 2017 in October 12-16, 2017 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, India.

Pentasi B wasn’t just a dream but it was a vision that came into reality for Philippine Poetry to reach the people around the globe. It is not just reaching the world to impart knowledge with such visual poetry but to imbue into the psyche of everyone that Pentasi B has deeper ardor and zeal to inspire, to heal, to awaken for the betterment of the survival of humankind and its harmonious co-existence with other life forms in the universes.

A Filipino oeuvre that is contemporary, exquisite, astounding and invincible that will be a salient part in the world of poetry. A new discovery that astonished the world. The cutting-edge of Poetry. Pentasi B’s triump flabbergast the world. Its astonishing breakthrough really showed the world that Filipinos are brilliant and we’re adroit in so many things.

About the author

Doll was educated at Notre Dame of Dadiangas for Girls in Primary and Secondary. She’s a graduate of AB Psychology and BS Nursing. After graduating from college she taught English to Korean schools. In later years, she worked with different Business Process Outsourcing companies. At present, She’s a Human Resource Specialist at Gensan Medical Center, General Santos City, Philippines.

Duterte Chronicles: The Storm From Davao is the first book wherein she contributed an article and she’s also the one who planted the writing project to record the struggles of millions of Duterte supporters. In the beginning she never knew and never expected that Edwin Cordevilla would grant her wish for that project coz all that she ever wanted was to have a Duterte Book that could recognize his supporters’ struggles and that she could leave a legacy for her children and the future generation; and to show to all Filipinos that even an ordinary citizen can do something to help our fellowmen.