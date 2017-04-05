Coldplay’s Chris Martin, nag-compose ng kanta para sa mga Pinoy

NIYANIG ng sikat na British group na Coldplay ang Mall of Asia concert grounds sa Manila leg ng kanilang “A Head of Full Dreams Tour”, kung saan libu-libong Pinoy fans ang nanood sa hindi malilimutang concert.

Nakikanta ang fans sa mga paborito nilang kanta ng Coldplay tulad ng “Yellow” at “The Scientist” at maging sa bagong kanta ng banda na “Every Teardrop is a Waterfall”.

Kinanta rin ng banda ang “Ink” bilang tribute sa isang fan na may cancer na una nang binisita ng lead singer na si Chris Martin sa opsital bago pa sila magtanghal sa entablado.

Ikinasiya rin ng fans ang pag-compose ni Chris Martin ng impromptu song para sa Pinoy fans. Gaya ng naka-post na ito sa blog na When In Manila.

Narito ang lyrics ng nasabing impromptu composition:

‘Manila song’ by Coldplay

I’m so happy that you are here today

Even if you are so far away

It feels like you can’t see a chick

It’s two miles from the front to the back

But we’ve toured “A Head Full of Dreams”

Now we’ve made it to the Philippines

I’d say that the crowd is such a thrilla

They’re all killa, no feela

I’d tell you that the crowd is a thrilla

Just listen to how they sound in Manila

Oh with love that we’re touring “A Head Full of Dreams”

Now we made it to the Philippines

Just listen to the way the crowd screams