CLIQUE 5: The Newest and Promising Boy Group to Watch!

I ATTENDED the media launch of showbiz’ latest boy group; Clique 5 last Saturday noon.

In fairness, may promise ang mga bagets na sina Marco, Karl, Sean, Cay and Josh na nag-launch ng kanilang career as a sing and dance group (just like Boyband PH and Hashtag) with their first digital song “Tuwing Pasko” na swak na swak ngayong Christmas season.

Medyo mahiyain pa ang mga bagets nang humarap sila sa mga media.

Ang galing nila sumayaw at kumanta. Agaw pansin ang smile ni Karl who is still in high school at the PCU (Philippine Christian University) and admitted na campus idol siya ng mga girls sa school. Charming si Sean at gayong din sina Clay at Josh. With his towering height of almost 6 feet, agaw pansin itong si Marco who was born and raised in Vienna, Austria from both Pinoy parents.

Four of the boys were part of Circle of 10 Image Model Search kung saan doon din na-discover ang mga current popular stars like Jennylyn Mercado, Jason Abalos, Dion Ignacio, Ejay Falcon at marami pang iba.

The five boys want to enter showbiz at makilala and being part of Clique 5 ang stepping stone nila to be part of the business.

Sean dreamt to be a star. As a dancer, his idol ay ang Street Boys kung saan doon nagsimula ang mga careers nina Vhong Navarro at Jhong Hilario na ngayon ay may kanya-kanyang mga posisyon na sa showbiz.

Bago sila ipinakilala sa media at gumawa ng kanilang first music video directed by Joven Tan ay nag-undergo ng acting and theater workshop ang training under PETA ang mga bagets and are managed by 3:16 Events and Talent Management.

Check-out Clique 5’s music video on YouTube.

Their first digital song “Tuwing Pasko” composed by Joven Tan will be available very soon on Spotify, Amazon.com and other online music sellers.

Goodluck boys.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta