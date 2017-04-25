Castaway Music Festival Will Rock SM City Baliwag

CASTAWAY will now finally rock Bulacan. On April 29 Saturday 7 p.m., let’s beat the heat with fun and good music as SM City Baliwag gives you Castaway Music Festival at the open parking area.

Catch live performances of CALLALILY, HALE, ITCYWORMS, ROCKSTEDDY, and NEVER THE STANGERS. SM City Baliwag is the last city from the Seven City of North Luzon Road Trip concerts.

Casatway is open to all! To join the party just exchange P1000 worth of single or accumulated receipts from any stores in SM City Baliwag purchased between the dates of March 19 until April 29 for one General Admission Ticket. For VIP tickets, a purchase requirement of P5000 worth of single or accumulated receipts. Visit the Castaway Redemption Booth at SM City Baliwag ground level near SM Foodcourt from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

So what are you waiting for go grab your ticket now to be part of the most phenomenal concert in town! See you there!