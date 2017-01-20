Care Divas Take the Stage to Raise Funds for HIV Advocacy

Mandaluyong City – LoveYourself, Inc. in partnership with the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) invites everyone to the 3:00 p.m. show of Care Divas on 5 February 2017 at the PETA Theater Centre in New Manila, Quezon City.

“This partnership with PETA is also a great way of tapping the arts as a means to educate the public not just with the plight of OFWs but with the struggles of the LGBT community including the stigma on HIV and social limitations,” LoveYourself Executive Director Ronivinn G. Pagtakhan said.

Care Divas will be re-staged as PETA’s flagship production for its 50th anniversary. It is a musical drama that tells the story of five transgender Overseas Filipino Workers in Israel who work as care givers and take the stage as drag queen performers at night. The production focuses on the struggle of these transgender women as they seek acceptance in a foreign land while making ends meet not just for themselves but for their families in the Philippines.

While the hit-musical will run from 3 February to 19 March, only the 3:00 p.m. show on 5 February is dedicated to LoveYourself.

Pagtakhan relayed that “All proceeds of the show will support the organization’s clinic operations and activities as it pushes for HIV awareness and caters to the needs of people living with HIV.” He also noted how the tie-up may shed light to the pressing issue of HIV involving OFWs.

Latest statistics from the Department of Health revealed that from January 1984 to November 2016, a total of 4,586 OFWs were reported to contract HIV with high incidence rate reported in males.

“It’s very crucial that regular timely testing and treatment should be part of the wellness routine of every person despite of gender not just in the Philippines, but also those working abroad,” Pagtakhan emphasized.

Tickets are sold as follows: VIP-Php1,800; Orchestra Center-Php 1,500; Orchestra Sides-Php1,200; Balcony Center Php1,500 and Balcony Sides-Php800.

For ticket reservation and inquiries, interested people may contact the show coordinators through this email address – caredivas@loveyourself.ph or these mobile numbers 0917-840-0943, 0917-795-3398, 0915-127-5931 and 0977-386-178.

Care Divas showcases a powerhouse cast of theatre actors comprising of resident PETA artists Melvin Lee, Vince De Jesus, Ron Alfonso, Dudz Teraña, Eko Baquial, Jason Barcial, Buddy Caramat, Gio Gahol, Joan Bugcat, Eric Dela Cruz, Joseph Madriaga, and Gold Villar and guest artists including Ophir Burton, Ricci Chan, Red Concepcion, Jef Flores, Paul Holme, Sherry Lara, Thou Reyes, Leo Rialp, and Myke Salomon.

LoveYourself is a non-government organization providing free and confidential HIV testing, counseling, education, and recently treatment. It has currently two clinics: LoveYourself Anglo in Shaw near Starmall and LoveYourselfUni in Taft-Gil Puyat near the LRT station. These clinics are open on Wednesdays-Saturdays (12:00 nn-7:00 p.m.) and Sundays (9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.).

For more details on LoveYourself’s services, individuals may visit the group’s official website at www.loveyourself.ph or follow and like its social media channels: Facebook- @loveyourself.ph, Twitter- @loveyourselfph, and Instagram- @loveyourself.ph.