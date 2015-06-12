EARLIER THIS month, the BEST PRODUCTS awarded their second major grand prize winner of 1,500,000 to Miralie C. Valencia , First consolation prize of 250,000.00 to Ermelinda A. Soliva and second consolation prize of 50,000.00 to Marilou C. Arminal.
BEST PRODUCTS has been pleasing its customers with catalogues, offering a perfect range of various household goods. In appreciation for all the purchases, the company gives a chance to win prizes ranging from 50,000.00 up to 1.5 million pesos. Thus, Ms. Miralie Valencia, has not only become a loyal client of the Catalogue, but also won 1,500,000.00 pesos. Having spent a day with our winners, customers are convinced that BEST PRODUCTS had made another family happier, having brought nearer the fulfillment of their most cherished desires.
Miralie shared her feelings and plans, and of course, told the history of her victory. At the beginning, she ordered all household goods necessary for her home, for her relatives and friends as presents an next as for business of buy and sell. “It’s very convenient for me, no need to hunt through stores, I really love all the products in the catalogues,” she said. “The catalogue offers a wide range of goods: such gifts, products for home, kitchenware, gadgets, colorful and high-quality textile are always a success”, Miralie added. She enjoys participating in the adverts on the newspapers. Today she is the grand prize winner of 1.5 million pesos.
In the end, the winners were convinced to continue ordering through BEST PRODUCTS’ catalogues and participate in their promos. Because everyone has a chance to win. One should only use it. Miralie also mentioned that she would be very happy if thousands of people all over the country read the story of her success and her hope to inspire others as well. This is true: BEST PRODUCTS’ slogan is to give more comfort and convenience, bringing satisfaction and high quality goods directly to their homes.
22 thoughts on “BEST PRODUCTS Philippines announces the Big Winners
Best Products Campaign awards more than 1.5 Million pesos!”
They should be reported …. Put to news so will know if they are real or just scamming. Id they are real then good dadami customer nila. If they are scammer dapat mangot sila sa lahat ng na scam nila. Till now di parin sila natigil ng padala ng letter. Stop answering survey from internet but answering survey you will 10,000 worth shopping spree for puregold, robinson antc…
They seem so desperate to get the money sent to them. I have received three envelopes already, pare-pareho lang naman ang laman. When I received the first one, di ako convinced na legit ito…lalo na nung nareceive ko yung 2nd and 3rd copies, lalo na akong nagduda.
ako rin eh kaya nga parang natatakot akong mag reply sa mail nila
totoo ba tong promo ng Best Product? I just receive some docs from them meron pang isang document na ngsasabing may 3 chances kang manalo ng super prize nila worth 250,000 kung isa sa tatlong scratch to success na escratch off mo meron isa sa mga code na tumugma sa personal code pwede ka daw manalo ng 250,000..
pag this month wala pa din, magrereklamo na ako, scam yan! ibalik nyo ang pera namin!
parefund nalang yung cash, til now wala pa ang inorder ko, kung hindi ipapa tulfo ko kayo!
hello sir/maam..follow up ko lang po yung order ko..almost 1 month na po ..wala pa ako nare receive…mag reply naman po kayo
I have received notices to. but im not ordering because I cant understand the mechanics. and I dont have money to order something from their catalogs. sorry but I am not interested anymore.
Can someone please tell me what’s their gmail account? It’s been 3 months since we oredered but until no we didn’t receive our order.
My mother in law received an enveloped from best products that she’s been selected to be an finalist of winning the 1,500,00 pesos she just need to buy products in best products which costs 1999 ,, her name is GERTRUDES GOZON.
i just wanted to know if this was true ?
ginagaya nila ang istilo ng ibang scammer
Di totoo yan,papaorder sila n GB papaorder,tpis kung ano2x anek ang sasabhin sa sulat nila,asawa ko kasali dyan,peri di na kmi kumuha,kala kc namin true,yun pala pano kung wala ka ng png order,kung gusto nila mgptama isang order lng dapat ok na,gusto nila kada pdala ng sulat order ka,😠😠😠
HinDI YAn totoO MAng lulokoyan
NAG papadala sial ng sulat TApos may
Book kung saan ka pwedeng mamili ng
ng items Nila mga mang loloko kaU
Papa orderin lng kau ng items nila at paasahin mananalo
Papa orderin lng kau ng items nila at paasahin mananalo
IS THIS TRUE ?
Is it real and legit?
How can I ever win this? Too much instructions. Too confusing.
One thing more, how could I compete with the earliest/quickiest to reply. I got the mails, took a longer time or nearly the bonus or special prize is getting expire already. Because of that I got disappointed andn ot motivated to join. I read the Campaign Terms and Conditions especially the eligibility of a participants to be a winner. TO BE AWARDED TO THE ONE WHO HAS THE HIGHEST MONETARY VALUE OR IS THE HIGHEST PURCHASER, SECOND HIGHEST PURCHASER , ORDERED IN THE SHORTEST PERIOD OF TIME . Huh? Anyway, I am a very optimistic person but I really don’t think I am the one or I have a great chance to win in your campaign. But thank you for sending me updates and More Power to Best Products.
totoo po ba itong .??
Toto O ba to kac pinadalhan kmi nang documents na pwide kmi manloKailangan lng mag order nang ca Best product
Wag na pera2x lng yan,papaorder yan ng paorder di kp sure na mnanalo.