EARLIER THIS month, the BEST PRODUCTS awarded their second major grand prize winner of 1,500,000 to Miralie C. Valencia , First consolation prize of 250,000.00 to Ermelinda A. Soliva and second consolation prize of 50,000.00 to Marilou C. Arminal.

BEST PRODUCTS has been pleasing its customers with catalogues, offering a perfect range of various household goods. In appreciation for all the purchases, the company gives a chance to win prizes ranging from 50,000.00 up to 1.5 million pesos. Thus, Ms. Miralie Valencia, has not only become a loyal client of the Catalogue, but also won 1,500,000.00 pesos. Having spent a day with our winners, customers are convinced that BEST PRODUCTS had made another family happier, having brought nearer the fulfillment of their most cherished desires.

Miralie shared her feelings and plans, and of course, told the history of her victory. At the beginning, she ordered all household goods necessary for her home, for her relatives and friends as presents an next as for business of buy and sell. “It’s very convenient for me, no need to hunt through stores, I really love all the products in the catalogues,” she said. “The catalogue offers a wide range of goods: such gifts, products for home, kitchenware, gadgets, colorful and high-quality textile are always a success”, Miralie added. She enjoys participating in the adverts on the newspapers. Today she is the grand prize winner of 1.5 million pesos.

In the end, the winners were convinced to continue ordering through BEST PRODUCTS’ catalogues and participate in their promos. Because everyone has a chance to win. One should only use it. Miralie also mentioned that she would be very happy if thousands of people all over the country read the story of her success and her hope to inspire others as well. This is true: BEST PRODUCTS’ slogan is to give more comfort and convenience, bringing satisfaction and high quality goods directly to their homes.