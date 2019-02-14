Belladonnas at Clique V ready for the big show

ISANG post-Valentine concert ang handog ng Clique V at Belladonnas sa kanilang supporters sa Feb. 23 (Saturday). Gaganapin ito sa SM North EDSA Skydome, 7 p.m.

Clique V and the Belladonnas are two of the leading teen groups in the country today. Pareho silang nag-i-excel sa pagkanta at pagsayaw, but very soon, sasabak na rin sila sa pag-arte sa pelikula at telebisyon.

Both groups started their rehearsals since November of last year, with the hope of course that the audience will all enjoy their first major concert for the year, titled “This is Me.”

“This is Me” the concert is being directed by Robin Obispo, and is choreographed by Mia Pangyarihan and Aira Bermudez who were both members of the popular Sex Bomb, with Mich Garong and Donald Balbuena adding some more dance steps.

Inaabangan din sa concert ang mga pasabog na production numbers ng Belladonnas at Clique V. Ayon sa all-female group, “a sexier and bolder” live performance ang kanilang ibibigay something that the audience will remember.

Ayon naman sa Clique V members, ile-level-up nila ang kanilang performance sa This is Me. One of the members is also expected to perform a “sizzling hot number.”

Special guests sa This is Me concert are Kapuso star Kyline Alcantara, Star Music and MOR dj Anna Ramsey and Hashtag members CK and Zeus Collins.

“This is Me” is produced by 3:16 Events and Talent Management. Tickets are available at SM Tickets.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

