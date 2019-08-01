Bela Padilla, pinalitan si Nadine Lustre sa ‘Miracle In Cell No. 7’: ‘I’m very happy to take over the role’

PAPALITAN ni Bela Padilla si Nadine Lustre sa Metro Manila Film Festival 2019 entry ng Viva Films na Miracle in Cell No. 7. Bida rin sa pelikula si Aga Muhlach.

Ayon kay Bela, walang problema kahit pa second choice lang siya sa project.

“I’m very happy to take over the role, I’m used to doing this naman, I’m aware na hindi naman tayo laging first choice for a project, but as a fan of Korean shows and movies, I’m very excited to be given a chance to try and portray the character,” reaksyon niya.

Nasa beach daw siya nang tumawag sa kanya si Vincent del Rosario of Viva Films at tinanong siya kung willing siyang tanggapin ang role kahit nauna nang in-offer kay Nadine.

Hindi rin daw ito ang first time na nangyari sa kanya na maging 2nd choice. Kahit nga raw sa 100 Tula Para kay Stella ay hindi rin daw siya first choice.

Happy naman si Nadine na kay Bela napunta ang role.

“Thank you so much, Nadine, I’m very happy to take this off your hand. I know that you can’t commit to it right now and sana magkatrabaho rin kami soon.

“And I hope whatever she’s going through, at this point in her life, she goes through it well and easily, pahayag pa niya.