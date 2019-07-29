BEAUTYCON LAUNCH: Who Will Be Crowned as Miss Philippines 2019?

SA DINAMI-DAMI ng mga beauty competition na naglipana sa bansa na marami ang nangangarap na maging beauty queens tulad nina Catriona Gray at Pia Wurtzbach, walang tigil pa rin ang mga kababayan natin na sumali sa mga beautycon.

Isa na rin ay ang bagong tatag na Miss Philippines na sa recent media launch last Tuesday sa Marriot Hotel sa Resorts Word Manila ay ipinakilala sa press ang 38 candidates from different provinces-regions sa bansa to compete for the major title as Miss Philippines 2019.

Present at the launch were Miss Philippines Foundation, Inc. Chairman and President Mr. Victor Torre together with the reigning queens: Cheska Apacible (Miss Philippines Tourism International); Samatha Coloso (Ms. Philippines Face and Beauty International); Rosene Bernardo (Ms. Philippines Globe International); Celline Negosa (Miss Philippines All Nation International); Angelic Ciolo (Ms. Philippines Globe City Iternational); and Ayrra Averillo (Ms. Philippines Polo International).

The evening wear competition will be held at the Aqua World Garden Hotel and Resort in Candelaria, Quezon; while the long gown and swimsuit competition will be held in Coron, Palawan. The coronation night will be on October 13, 2019 at the Newport Performing Theater at the RWM.

Winners in the 2019 Miss Philippines will compete in the international competition with their corresponding title counterpart. Goodluck girls.

Reyted K

By RK Villacorta