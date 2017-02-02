Bantayog-Wika: A Tangible Symbol For An Intangible Cultural Heritage

The Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) and Senator Loren Legarda launch Bantayog-Wika, a project that aims to ‘monumentalize’ the country’s indigenous languages by constructing physical structures to symbolize the significance of Philippine languages as repository of Filipino cultures’ wealth of indigenous knowledge, social values, life practices and traditions, and history. It is a unique approach to concretize what is otherwise an intangible cultural heritage.

The word bantayog or monument, comes from the words bantay and matayog, which means a high structure built in honor of a significant event or person. There are more than a hundred languages of various ethnolinguistic groups in the Philippines aside from the national language, Filipino, and eight major languages (Bikol, Ilokano, Hiligaynon, Kapampangan, Pangasinan, Sebwano, Mëranaw, and Waray). Bantayog-Wika hopes to eventually create monuments for all indigenous languages across the country. Each monument will bear the indigenous traits of the local culture represented.

For the general design of the Bantayog-Wika monument, a competition is open to all Filipinos, except for KWF employees and their relatives. Entries must be original, and must incorporate indigenous features. A cash prize of PHP 80,000 is at stake for the winning entry.

The Bantayog-Wika is one of the many projects that KWF lined up for 2017 as part of its continuous effort to realize its mandate towards the development, promotion, and preservation of Filipino languages.

For details, contact John Torralba of the Education and Networking Division at 736-2519, or email address komfil.gov@gmail.com, or visit www.kwf.gov.ph.