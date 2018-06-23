Bagong Miss Manila, magwawagi ng P1M prize package

WALANG itulak-kabigin sa 32 beautiful ladies na maglalaban-laban para sa titulong Miss Manila para sa taong 2018. Taun-taon itong inaabang ang event na ito na isa sa highlights ng Araw ng Maynila.

Nasa ika-limang taon na ng Miss Manila at every year ay lalong tumitindi ang labanan ng mga future beauty queens ng lungsod.

The City of Manila and MARE Foundation, together with VIVA Live, once again team up to crown the Miss Manila 2018. Gaganapin ang coronation night on June 26, 8 p.m. sa PICC.

TV airing of the pageant will be on July 1 sa ABS-CBN’s Sunday’s Best, after Gandang Gabi Vice.

In celebration of ‘Araw ng Maynila’, under the decree of Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada, proceeds of this year’s pageant will benefit MARE Foundation, a non-profit institution headed by Chairperson and Pagent Director, Ms. Jackie Ejercito.

Miss Manila 2018 prize package is P1,000,000 worth of prizes (P500K cash plus Viva Management contract worth P500K); P350K cash for First Runner-Up, P250K cash for Second Runner-Up P150K cash for Third Runner-Up and P100K cash for Fourth Runner-Up.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

