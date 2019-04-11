Bagong Hellboy movie mas maalab ang emosyon

NAGBABALIK ngayong Abril ang legendary half-demon superhero na si Hellboy. Ngunit hindi bilang karugtong ng fantasy-heavy Hellboy films na ipinalabas noong 2004 at 2008 sa ilalim ng direksyon ng visionary writer/director na si Guillermo del Toro.

Sa halip, ang movie reboot na ito ay mas malagim, kinatatampukan ng mga bagong karakter at binuo ng bagong creative team na kinabibilangan ni Mike Mignola, ang mismong lumikha ng “Hellboy” comic books, na gumaganap bilang co-executive producer.

Ang Hellboy ay sa direksyon ng award-winning director na si Neil Marshall at pinagbibidahan ng two-time Emmy Award Best Supporting Actor nominee na si David Harbour.

Kumpara sa Hellboy version ni Ron Perlman, ang Hellboy ngayon ay may mas nag-aalab na emosyon.

Paliwanag ni Harbour, “It’s a classically complicated hero. He’s a creature that was meant to bring about the end of the world, and he just sort of wants to be a good guy.

“He’s got that complexity to him. He’s also a monster who lives among human beings, so he’s in a sense fighting for human beings against his fellow monsters, and yet the humans hate him because they fear him and they think he’s weird-looking and everything.”

Puno ng nakamamanghang aksyon ang Hellboy kaya lubos na naghanda si Harbour para dito. Aniya, “It’s the most physical role I’ve ever played.”

Dumaan siya sa matinding training sa loob ng 10 linggo sa tulong ng Hollywood trainer na si Don Saladino. Ang kanyang workout ay kinabibilangan ng kettlebells, medicine balls, machine weights, dumbbells, at weighted sleds.

Palabas na ang Hellboy sa mga sinehan ngayong Abril 10, 2019. Mula sa VIVA International Pictures at MVP Entertainment.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

