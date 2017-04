Bagong “Encatadia”, pinuno ng sandamakmak na starlets

There’s a new season of “Encantadia” and it is, to us, the biggest conglomeration of STARLETS TO PINE TREE PROPORTION.

The cast members, sorry, ha, for being blunt, are either has-been or never-heard, with some of them totally walang nakakikilala.

Glaiza de Castro who’s neither here nor there replaces Sunshine Dizon. Kylie Padilla reprises Iza Calzado’s role.

A newbie, Gabbi Garcia takes the role once played by Karylle.

A never-heard actress, Sanya Lopez, now plays Diana Zubiri’s role.

Ruru Madrid, the guy who didn’t quite make it is now playing the character once played by Dingdong Dantes. Starlet Rocco Nacino naman will give life to the role played once by Alfred Vargas.

Want some more? There’s Rochelle Pangilinan, Vaness del Moral, Pancho Magno, Christian Bautista, Carlo Gonzales, Kate Valdez, Mikee Quintos, Klea Pineda, and Migo Adecer.

Now lang kami nakakita ng sandamakmak na starlets sa isang fantaserye, ha?

Is this GMA-7’s new casting style?

Lex Chika

by Alex Valentine Brosas