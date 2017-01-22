Ayala Malls Cinemas’ www.sureseats.com Advances via Globe Telecom, Inc.

Ayala Land, Inc. and Globe Telecom, Inc. recently signed a partnership for the development of Ayala Malls Cinemas’ online movie ticketing site, sureseats.com.

With this joint endeavor, Ayala Malls Cinemas’ SureSeats will be more up-to-date and user-friendly as moviegoers navigate to book the most anticipated films and choose their preferred seats.

Globe’s technological advancement will help create a wonderful experience as more exciting features will be added soon at Ayala Malls Cinemas’ SureSeats.

Ayala Malls Cinemas’ Sureseats.com was first launched to the public last 2001 and is the pioneer in online ticket reservation and purchase for movie tickets.

Experience watching at its best at Ayala Malls Cinemas.