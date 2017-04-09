Ayala Malls Cinemas and Globe Telecom Unveil New Sureseats.Com

MOVIE dates are made even better with Ayala Malls Cinemas! In partnership with industry leader in innovation – Globe Telecom, Ayala Malls Cinemas’ online movie information, ticket reservation, and purchase website – SureSeats.com is now powered by Globe’s Gmovies. With the new SureSeats–optimized for mobile, tablet, or desktop view–the booking process is streamlined through lesser clicks, faster steps, and easier access to movie schedules. It gives its moviegoers a quicker and better way of getting seats and tickets whenever and wherever.

Ayala Malls Cinemas and Globe’s partnership were celebrated with friends from the movie and media industry—including sought-after stars, personalities, and influencers—last March 16 in the exclusive Prohibition Lounge at Greenbelt. Ayala and Globe executives offered a toast in the unveiling of the enhanced website. In attendance were Bobby O. Dy, CEO of Ayala Land; Junie H. Jalandoni, SVP of Ayala Land and Head of Commercial Business Group; Rowena M. Tomeldan, Head of Ayala Malls; Ruby P. Chiong, CFO of Ayala Malls; Dion Asencio, Vice President for Enterprise and IT-Enabled Services Group of Globe Telecom; and Glenn Estrella, Vice President for Digital Ventures of Globe Telecom.

“A trailblazer, GMovies takes pride in its core digital movie ticketing technology. We’re excited to share this to SureSeats patrons and bring them a whole new digital experience in convenience and entertainment,” says Glenn Estrella, Globe Telecom Digital Ventures Vice President.

“We are very excited to reveal the new SureSeats.com now powered by GMovies. We look forward to offering our patrons a complete end-to-end digital experience,” says Amir Precilla, Ayala Malls Cinemas General Manager.

Celebrities and friends from the entertainment industry who graced the re-launch were: Arci Muñoz, Lauren Reid, Jack Reid, Luis Alandy, Marco Alcaraz, Joross Gamboa, Denise Laurel, Meg Imperial, Edgar Allan Guzman, Loren Burgos, Riva Quenery, Sarah Carlos, Mark Neumann, Rein Salamante, Donnalyn Bartolome, Josh Padilla, Cindy Miranda, Shy Carlos, Debbie Garcia, Phoebe Walker, Devon Seron, Miho Nashida, Mikee Agustin, Yexel Sebastian, Fourth Solomon, Fifth Solomon, Enchong Dee, LA Aguinaldo, Jodillyn Pendre, Alaiza Malinao, Miko Raval, Raphael Robes, Jane Oineza, Janeena Chan, Sonja Cali-Kakilala, power mom-daughter tandem Lily and Roselle Monteverde, Warner Bros. Philippines General Manager Francis Soliven, Keren Pascual, and Noel Ferrer.

All were in great spirits as guests were treated to the best cocktails and music. The evening continued with an exclusive movie screening of Beauty and the Beast at Greenbelt 3’s 4DX and all-recliner seats cinemas.

Ayala Malls Cinemas’ Sureseats.com was first launched in 2001 and pioneered online ticket reservation and purchase for movies. Gmovies’ technologies will help create a wonderful experience as more exciting features will be added to Ayala Malls Cinemas’ SureSeats.com.

Experience it best at Ayala Malls Cinemas!