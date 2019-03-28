Ara Mina, super proud sister kay Cristine Reyes sa ‘Maria’

SUPER proud sister si Ara Mina sa bagong achievement ng kapatid na si Cristine Reyes na nagbida sa pelikulang Maria ng Viva Films na showing na ngayon sa mga sinehan.

Present si Ara sa premiere night ng pelikula at na-witness niya kung gaano ka-astig ang kapatid bilang action star sa Maria.

Post ni Ara sa kanyang Instagram account, “I’m a proud sister. Congratulations Aa @cristinereyes for doing a great job. Ang galing mo sa movie, ang astig mo dito my sister!”

Nanghingi rin ng suporta si Ara para sa kapatid .

“Guys, you should watch it! This is not a typical Pinoy Action Film. I felt I was watching an international movie sa sinehan last night, yung dating especially the fight scenes, musical scoring, cinematography. Galing din lahat ng casts especialy Tito Ronnie Lazaro. Also first time I saw @kcmontero in a serious role, cool!” karugtong niyang post.

La Boka

by Leo Bukas

