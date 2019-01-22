Angel Locsin, suportado ni Kris Aquino sa ‘The General’s Daughter’

INABANGAN ng televiewers ang pagbabalik-teleserye ni Angel Locsin bilang bida sa The General’s Daughter ng ABS-CBN nitong Lunes ng gabi, Jan. 21.

Nag-trending agad sa Twitter at pinag-usapan nang husto ang pilot episode ng serye.

Puro papuri rin ang natanggap ni Angel for her acting at ng production team na nagma-mount ng The General’s Daughter.

Maging si Kris Aquino ay 100 percent ang support kay Angel para sa pilot airing ng bagong TV series. She even posted na ang pinapanood nila sa TV ni Bimby ay ang “TGD.”

Nagbigay din siya ng review sa pilot ng The General’s Daugther.

Post ng Digital Empress, “My review 1st, OBVIOUS SUPER GINASTUSAN. Mahal na pilot. 2nd, HINDI FORMULA, direcho agad, walang flashback sa batang Angel.

“3rd, Ate Mary (Maricel Soriano) brings out the authentic vulnerability in co actors when sharing scenes with those she likes & respects (ako po si snow white nya).

“4th Sobrang EFFECTIVE ni Gel sa action scenes – EFFORTLESS because her tough girl athleticism is in born.

“5th i know mababaw, but yung dimples ni Arjo. That’s why Ate Sylvia is so blessed. 6th Napakahusay ng@dreamscapeph location manager, FRESH lahat sa paningin.”

So far (and still counting), umabot na ng halos 600,000 ang views ng IG post ni Kris.

Samantala, Angel is playing the character of 2nd Lt. Rhian Bonifacio sa The General’s Daughter. Kasama rin niya sa series sina Albert Martinez, Tirso Cruz III, JC de Vera, Paulo Avelino, Janice de Belen, Eula Valdez at marami pang iba.



La Boka

by Leo Bukas

